Thu 26th December 2019

Speakers for modern technologies in health sector to provide best healthcare services

Speakers at a seminar here on Thursday said describing right diagnosis as a key aspect of health care said there was a need to revolutionize the health sector by introducing modern technologies and system for timely analysis of disease

ABBOTTABAD: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :Speakers at a seminar here on Thursday said describing right diagnosis as a key aspect of health care said there was a need to revolutionize the health sector by introducing modern technologies and system for timely analysis of disease.

Speaking on the occasion, Ireland based Pakistani doctor, Dr. Javed Butt discussed the importance of Poly counseling, health Protocol and Guidelines, specialization, teamwork, research and innovation and Prophylaxis in the health sector.

He highlighted Pakistan and Ireland health sector differences and discussed the measures for improvement, Dr. Javed adding said that unfortunately in Pakistan one doctor refers a patient to other doctor which is a main hurdle in the timely and correct diagnosis of the disease which also delays the proper treatment of the disease.

Talking about Ireland diagnostic system he said that in all hospitals general practitioners have been deputed, after the complete screening, they send the patients to the concerned specialist doctors which completely treat the disease.

Besides this the history of every patients have been recorded according to protocol and guideline while the medicines were also prescribed following the protocols, adding he said.

Dr. Javed said that in Ireland every section has different specialist while in Pakistan patients visit a general physician who prescribes medicines after diagnosis, this system creates problems, without teamwork in the health sector a doctor cannot play his role positively and effectively.

While giving the example of breast cancer patient Dr. Javed Butt said that in Ireland, on first stage a physician examinees the patient, record the history and writes recommendations then the patients go to the surgeon, radiologist and pathologist for diagnosis and then a panel of doctors prescribe the medicines, the whole system ensures the diagnosis and treatment process effective.

He said that like Ireland we can provide health facilities in Pakistan but for this we need an elaborated and comprehensive policy.

More Stories From Pakistan

