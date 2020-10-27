Speakers for opening dialogue for women empowerment in Pakistan

Speakers in a penal discussion titled "Women Voices for Better Choices- in Family Planning Programme- Sharing the Sindh Experience" Tuesday invited all stakeholders for opening dialogue for women empowerment not only in Sindh but across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Speakers in a penal discussion titled "Women Voices for Better Choices- in Family Planning Programme- Sharing the Sindh Experience" Tuesday invited all stakeholders for opening dialogue for women empowerment not only in Sindh but across Pakistan.

The discussion focused on women's participation in raising their family planning related demands, identifying solution and engaging with district managers for resolution of demands.

In a dialogue on a policy paper drafted after the experience of Cost Implementation Plan (CIP), Population Welfare Department, Sindh in collaboration with Forum for Safe Motherhood (FSM), speakers included Dr. Talib Lashari, Technical Adviser, Population Welfare Department Sindh, Dr Ambreen Nadeem DG Technical, Population Programme Wing, Ministry of National Health Services, Islamabad, Dr Amanullah, CEO Forum for Safe Motherhood (FSM), Ihtisham Akram Techinal Advisor, FSM, Dr. Mahwish Mubarik, Deputy Director Medical Sindh, Ayesha Ihsan DG KP, Bushra Naveed Director Planning , Punjab, Tahira Kamal, Director Health Services, Baluchistan and Dr Harris Ahmed member FSM said that the project done in five districts of Sindh must be translated into policy line to link with women legislation.

Dr Talib Lashari, Technical Advisor Population Welfare Department said that the 'women voices inclusion' approach for family planning put forward in this paper is based on extensive literature review, as well as an in-depth analysis of women FP related demands as gathered by the Forum from nearly 4000 women from Sindh under its 'What Women Want (WWW) campaign, in which the organization collected reproductive healthcare demands from around 250,000 women across Pakistan.

He said the paper also highlights the new approach of 'listening sessions' designed and implemented by the CIP Secretariat and Forum for engaging women in identifying solutions for their FP related demands.

Carried in 5 districts of Sindh, he said, it allowed district managers and women to come together for a constructive dialogue and resolution of women's FP related key issues.

Dr. Amanullah CEO Forum for Safe Motherhood while appreciating the effort of the stakeholders said that the input of these Family Planning Champions played a critical role in identifying the key policy and practice changes that are required to address the FP demands of women.

Dr Ambreen Nadeem DG Technical, Population Programme Wing, Ministry of National Health Services, Islamabad, Ihtisham Akram Techinal Advisor, FSM, Dr. Mahwish Mubarik, Deputy Director Medical Sindh, Ayesha Ihsan DG KP, Bushra Naveed Director Planning , Punjab, Tahira Kamal, Director Health Services, Baluchistan and Dr Harris Ahmed member FSM said that with respect to address information needs of women, a 360 degree approach deploying media, interpersonal communication through health workers, local radio needs to be adopted .

They said the key content should be about enabling choice of women through information about availability, side effects and their management and the efficacy. The universal knowledge achievement needs to complement with quality knowledge to empower the women to meet the goals of SDG's, the concluded.