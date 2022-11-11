UrduPoint.com

Speakers For Political Parties To Engage Youth In Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Speakers for political parties to engage youth in elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The speakers on Thursday emphasized the political parties to play their role for involving youth in electoral affairs by incorporating young blood within its power structure and reserving seats for the youth in the National Assembly.

The speakers made the remarks at a Dialogue organised by PILDAT and Friedrich-Ebert-Stiftung (FES) Pakistan here to discuss the 'Missing Young Voters of Pakistan'.

Speaking on the occasion, Director Media Coordination and Outreach Wing and Director Protocol, ECP, Qurat-ul-Ain Fatima shared key statistics on voters of Pakistan and the different methods employed by the Election Commission to improve voter registration and turnout.

She said ECP focused on local government elections to encourage youth to vote and even contest as candidates.    Deputy Secretary of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) Dr. Ali Muhammad Malik, highlighted the efforts undertaken by the Prime Minister's Office of Youth Affairs to engage the youth of the country.

He said Pakistan needed a responsive government that prioritized youth empowerment, employment, education and engagement. Advocate for Pakistan's Youth Election Quota Campaign, Shaheera Jalil AlBasit stressed the importance of having youth representation in the legislative bodies and the resulting impact this would have on future policy development.

