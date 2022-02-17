Speakers for preventing intellectual theft to develop creative skills among youth

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Speakers at a seminar on Thursday underlined the need for taking tangible measures to inculcate creative skills among the youth to successfully survive in the competitive world.

A seminar titled "basic understanding of music: in perspective of media and social media production'' was organized by the Communication and Media Studies Department and Fine and Performing Arts Society, Khushal Khan Khattak University, Karak.

They emphasized that intellectual theft was a dilemma in the current day video and audio production phenomenon, adding that the country's youth had a great potential to create quality content but sometimes their content was hit by complications on the online sites due to use of copyrighted music.

Ali Murad the first KP graduate in musicology from National College of Arts (NCA) said while addressing the students and young video makers on the occasion, "it is high time that the young video and audio content creator should realise the importance of music and take initiatives to learn it." Murad said every content, if it's audio or video, news or entertainment but it would definitely need music. He added that music was the soul of every media production. He stressed the students to learn and understand the music to a level that they could at least produce or choose the most relevant music for their content.

He said that any content could not engage the audience till it had a good background score. He pointed out "now even the political gatherings are considered incomplete if they don't have the music element." He also highlighted the financial and cultural aspects of the music.

Akbar Ali, a renowned Pashto language singer and musician, told the students about the basics of the music. He said while talking through a video link that music could be learned only with a complete dedication and struggle. He added, "one can not be a singer or musician in a day, because it needs thorough practice and rehearsals.

" He explained various technical terminologies of music for the students besides elaborating various musical instruments of old and current times.

He informed them about the current music trends in Pakistan and specifically in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa.

The digital media producer at Lakki FM88 Asif Mohmand while addressing through a web link said it was an era of content.

He said nowadays they had a number of platforms specially for video content, like YouTube and Tiktok etc. He pointed out that the people were just reproducing the older content, he said adding that less creativity and more theft or copyright violation could be seen on all such sites.

Mohmand said many of the social networking sites would go for strict policies against copyright violation in near future, adding, few of them wree implementing even now.

He said youth should do little more struggle to create original content and their own music for it.

He said using someone else's music was illegal and unethical people as creative fields should avoid all such practices.

He was focusing on the students of media studies that selecting proper music for audio or video content could boost its impact many folds using annoying or irrelevant music could ruin the whole package.

While concluding he said "using music is a serious business in media and social media content, so the user should take care of all aspects of a music bite before merging it into a content".

During the seminar the students were given an opportunity to exhibit their talent, a group of the students played instruments while some other sang songs. Audience and speakers appreciated the talent of the students.

Students of various departments attended the seminar. The head of department of Communication and Media Studies Dr Anwar Khan, Dr Inam ul Haq and a number of other faculty had also attended the event. The certificates were distributed among the students at the end of the program.