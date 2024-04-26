Speakers for proactive approach, inclusive strategy to address Afghanistan issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) The Speakers at an international conference have demanded the stakeholders to adopt a proactive approach and inclusive strategy at the regional partners' level to address issues of Afghanistan.

During the working session-I on the theme of “Unravelling Afghanistan's Shifting Landscape”, the experts suggested a regional dialogue and cooperation, border and refugee management, leveraging partnerships and engagement with locals, building the economic capacity of Afghanistan through connectivity, trade, and transit routes, and adopting a broader perspective on the Afghan issue, a news release said.

The session was held during the international conference on “Pakistan in the Emerging Geopolitical Landscape” by the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

The speakers of the session included Rangina Hamidi, Former Minister of Education of Afghanistan; Prof. Victoria C. Fontan, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, American University of Afghanistan, Qatar; Ambassador Mohammad Sadiq, Pakistan’s former Special Representative for Afghanistan; Dr. Ye Hailin, Professor and Vice Dean of the National Institute of International Strategy, Chinese academy of Social Sciences (NIIS, CASS); Dr. Foad Izadi, Associate Professor, Faculty of World Studies, University of Tehran; and Dr. Bette Dam, Investigative Journalist, Author.

The speakers of the session provided a comprehensive analysis of the evolving landscape in Afghanistan, emphasising the long-term consequences of investing in militarised education. They highlighted the destructive impact of divisive politics, which has weakened the economy and polarized society in the region.

The speakers also pointed out the role of ethnic discord in Afghanistan, with ethnic faultlines contributing to the complex on-ground situation. In particular, the speakers shed light on the challenging situation for women's education in Afghanistan and emphasized the isolation and humanitarian crisis faced by the people of Afghanistan. They expressed optimism about Afghanistan's potential, particularly its historic role as a transit route connecting East and West.

To address Afghanistan’s issues, the speakers recommended a proactive approach and an inclusive strategy. They suggested regional dialogue and cooperation, border and refugee management, leveraging partnerships and engagement with locals, building the economic capacity of Afghanistan through connectivity, trade, and transit routes, and adopting a broader perspective on the Afghan issue. Lastly, the speakers concluded by recognizing the need for a nuanced understanding of the on-ground situation and the potential consequences of different policy interventions.

The second working session titled, “From Dependency to Diversity: The Evolution of the middle East” was participated by Dr. Ali Bakir, Assistant Professor Ibn Khaldon Center for Humanities and Social Sciences at Qatar University; Dr. Jahangir Karami, Member of the Scientific Council of IRAS and professor at the University of Tehran; Dr. Hanan AlHajeri, Assistant Professor, Department of Political Science, University of Kuwait; Ambassador Riffat Masood, Pakistan’s former Ambassador to Iran; Dr. Moatamer Amin, Assistant Professor at The British University in Egypt; Adam Weinstein, Deputy Director Middle East Program, Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, USA.

Speakers emphasised that the current geopolitical landscape of the Middle East is marked by a multitude of dynamic shifts and evolving alliances. Amid efforts towards economic diversification in the region, there is a growing apprehension surrounding security arrangements, particularly in light of the United States' strategic reorientation towards the Asia-Pacific region. This shift prompts a reassessment of power dynamics within the region, as traditional Western influence faces challenges from the rising prominence of China.

During the session, speakers discussed various security concerns and highlighted the shift from state-based to non-state conflicts post-9/11, emphasizing the rise of non-conventional threats like cyber-attacks alongside traditional ones. They also talked about security threats posed by non-state actors in regions like Syria and stressed the urgency of addressing emerging threats for global stability.

The concluding remarks were made by Chairman ISSI’s board of Governors, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, who appreciated the Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa (CAMEA), and Friedrich Ebert Stiftung (FES), for highlighting important matters of concern for Pakistan amidst regional and global shifts in power structure.

He stressed that Pakistan must act responsibly, taking good care of its national interests. Countries like Iran, Afghanistan, India, China and GCC are of crucial importance for Pakistan, and the leadership must act pragmatically in managing its relations with these countries.

Programme Advisor, FES Pakistan, Hamayoun Khan while expressing his views stated that this conference delved into the various facets of the challenges and opportunities for Pakistan in the emerging geopolitical landscape. He thanked the ISSI leadership for the fruitful collaboration with FES.