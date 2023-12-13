Speakers for promoting Tourism & Cultural heritage of Chitral

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Tourism Department and Frontier Corps North jointly organized the "Chitral Tourism Symposium" to emphasize the importance of promoting cultural heritage and the tourism potential of Chitral.

Minister for tourism and information Barrister Syed Feroze Jamal Shah Kakahel, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and Inspector General Frontier Corps North Noor Wali Khan were the chief guests.

Secretary Tourism Mutahir Zaib, DG Tourism Barkatullah Marwat, Media Manager Saad bin Owais were also present.

Tourism and information Minister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, addressing the ceremony, emphasized the need to promote tourism. He stated that the event was arranged to showcase the rich culture of Chitral, a region full of diverse cultures that should be promoted. He urged tourists to visit Chitral and experience its beauty and heritage.

The Chief Secretary highlighted the government's initiatives to promote tourism in Chitral, stating that the symposium provided stakeholders with an opportunity to inform authorities about their problems and the way forward.

He mentioned that the initiative of living with natives would provide tourists with opportunities for enjoyment and understanding local culture and traditions, contributing to tourism in KP and enhancing its peaceful environment and positive image in the world.

IG FC Noor Wali Khan mentioned that people are seeking new tourism destinations due to saturation in Galiyat where on the other hand Chitral can be promoted as the best option for them. He revealed the formation of a committee under Commissioner Malakand and local members to deliberate on promoting tourism in Chitral, emphasizing the need for collective efforts.

The provincial government is actively working to promote tourism, taking steps to develop the necessary infrastructure. He reported that tourists from different countries visited Chitral in 2023, with 789 local visitors exploring Upper Chitral. In addition, 1590 tourists, including locals, visited Upper Chitral.

Speakers at the event stressed the importance of promoting Chitral's culture and its preservation to attract tourists.

The symposium was attended by different stakeholders associated with the country's tourism and hospitality sector.

Various stalls were set up, showcasing local dresses, gemstones, Chitrali caps and other local products. A documentary highlighting the beauty of Chitral was screened and highly appreciated by the audience.