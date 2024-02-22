Speakers For Raising More Taxes On Tobacco Items
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 08:16 PM
Health advocates on Thursday stressed the need for raising tobacco taxes, specifically targeting cigarettes, in order to curb smoking
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Health advocates on Thursday stressed the need for raising tobacco taxes, specifically targeting cigarettes, in order to curb smoking.
In a statement, Malik Imran Ahmed, the Country Head of the Campaign for Tobacco-Free kids (CTFK), said that the policymakers can effectively curtail tobacco consumption by annual increments in cigarette taxes and making them less affordable over time.
He emphasized the pivotal role of high cigarette taxes to deter smoking, particularly among the youth and individuals with lower incomes.
Ahmed also shed light on the staggering economic toll of smoking in Pakistan, which amounts to Rs 615.07 billion (US$3.85 billion).
The economic cost of smoking surpasses the revenues generated by the tobacco industry, he added.
He referred to data from an international survey revealing that the aggregate annual economic costs attributable to smoking-related diseases and deaths, along with those associated with the three Primary non-communicable diseases, collectively amount to 1.6% and 1.15% of Pakistan's GDP, respectively.
This concerning pattern highlights the immediate requirement to implement yearly increments in cigarette taxes.
Dr. Khalil Ahmad, Program Manager at SPARC, elaborated on the multifaceted impacts of high cigarette taxes.
He emphasized the urgent need for proactive measures to mitigate the challenges concerning tobacco-related health issues on children and marginalized communities.
He said that the quarters concerned can effectively curb smoking rates among youth, thereby safeguarding their health and well-being.
He highlighted that the financial burden imposed by tobacco-related illnesses disproportionately affects marginalized communities, exacerbating existing disparities in access to healthcare and socioeconomic opportunities.
Dr. Ahmad said that the revenue generated from increased cigarette taxes can be allocated towards bolstering healthcare infrastructure, funding public health initiatives, and implementing comprehensive tobacco control programs aimed at preventing tobacco use initiation and supporting smoking cessation efforts.
Recent Stories
Police accelerate operation against kite flyers, sellers; arrest over 450
Pak-China Electric Vehicle Launched in Pakistan
3 cops suspended over accused escape
KPHC gives licenses to Category I hospitals
Pakistan’s Awais qualifies for Asian Men Snooker final
Police carry out search operation in Marrir Hassan, adjoining areas
DC Larkana chairs meeting to review Polio drive
Japan envoy hosts reception to celebrate 64th birthday anniversary of Emperor of ..
FCCI demands completion of IP gasline
UAF VC says best facilities being provided for sports promotion
1400 plots allotment: CM fulfills promise made with journalists
Traders concerned over robberies, dacoities in market
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police accelerate operation against kite flyers, sellers; arrest over 4505 minutes ago
-
3 cops suspended over accused escape5 minutes ago
-
KPHC gives licenses to Category I hospitals10 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operation in Marrir Hassan, adjoining areas10 minutes ago
-
DC Larkana chairs meeting to review Polio drive5 minutes ago
-
Japan envoy hosts reception to celebrate 64th birthday anniversary of Emperor of Japan5 minutes ago
-
1400 plots allotment: CM fulfills promise made with journalists5 minutes ago
-
Traders concerned over robberies, dacoities in market5 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to eliminate polio from Balochistan: Chief Secretary5 minutes ago
-
Three-day Intl congress of soil science concluded at PMAS-AAUR5 minutes ago
-
91 power pilferers nabbed across MEPCO region5 minutes ago
-
Abdul Aleem Lashari posted as Chairman STBB38 minutes ago