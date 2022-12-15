Speakers for reforms in justice system to address gender based violence

The Spokesperson Punjab government Mussarat Jamshed Cheema has said that there is need to introduce reforms in the justice system in order to end gender based violence.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Spokesperson Punjab government Mussarat Jamshed Cheema has said that there is need to introduce reforms in the justice system in order to end gender based violence.

She was addressing the inaugural session of two-day international conference on 'Contemporary Gender Issues: Challenges and Opportunities' organized by Punjab University Department of Gender Studies at Al-Raazi Hall here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Poonch University Prof. Dr. Zakria Zakar, Pro VC Nur International University Prof Dr Najma Najam, Head of Department of Humanities and Social Sciences LSE Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddique, Justice (r) Dr Nasira Javed Iqbal, Chairperson Department of Gender Studies Prof. Dr. Raa'na Malik, faculty members, researchers and large number of students attended the conference.

Mrs. Cheema said there is need to give space to the women and provide them with the best working environment, adding that women are major part of the Bangladesh's workforce.

She said it should be mandatory for the girls to get professional education in order to do a job, adding that women should be encouraged to play their role in the development of the country and society.

The Spokesperson said, "While making dramas and films on sexual harassment cases, we must demoralize and discourage crime and criminals." She urged the women not to compromise on their self-respect.

Dr Raa'na Malik welcomed the guests and participants. She enlightened the audience about the conference statistics and stressed upon the importance of organizing academic events.

Prof Dr. Zakria Zakar highlighted the ground realities in academic institutions and talked about the importance of gender equality.

Justice (Retd.) Nasira Javed Iqbal talking about the role of women leaders said that they can play a dynamic role to improve condition of women in a country.

Dr Najma Najam shed light on 'women in higher education. She also shared her inspirational story of being the first female vice chancellor in Pakistan.

Dr Shahid Siddique talked about the connection between literature and power and also talked about the role of language in constructing stereotypes, identities and relationships.