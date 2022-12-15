UrduPoint.com

Speakers For Reforms In Justice System To Address Gender Based Violence

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2022 | 10:23 PM

Speakers for reforms in justice system to address gender based violence

The Spokesperson Punjab government Mussarat Jamshed Cheema has said that there is need to introduce reforms in the justice system in order to end gender based violence.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Spokesperson Punjab government Mussarat Jamshed Cheema has said that there is need to introduce reforms in the justice system in order to end gender based violence.

She was addressing the inaugural session of two-day international conference on 'Contemporary Gender Issues: Challenges and Opportunities' organized by Punjab University Department of Gender Studies at Al-Raazi Hall here on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Poonch University Prof. Dr. Zakria Zakar, Pro VC Nur International University Prof Dr Najma Najam, Head of Department of Humanities and Social Sciences LSE Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddique, Justice (r) Dr Nasira Javed Iqbal, Chairperson Department of Gender Studies Prof. Dr. Raa'na Malik, faculty members, researchers and large number of students attended the conference.

Mrs. Cheema said there is need to give space to the women and provide them with the best working environment, adding that women are major part of the Bangladesh's workforce.

She said it should be mandatory for the girls to get professional education in order to do a job, adding that women should be encouraged to play their role in the development of the country and society.

The Spokesperson said, "While making dramas and films on sexual harassment cases, we must demoralize and discourage crime and criminals." She urged the women not to compromise on their self-respect.

Dr Raa'na Malik welcomed the guests and participants. She enlightened the audience about the conference statistics and stressed upon the importance of organizing academic events.

Prof Dr. Zakria Zakar highlighted the ground realities in academic institutions and talked about the importance of gender equality.

Justice (Retd.) Nasira Javed Iqbal talking about the role of women leaders said that they can play a dynamic role to improve condition of women in a country.

Dr Najma Najam shed light on 'women in higher education. She also shared her inspirational story of being the first female vice chancellor in Pakistan.

Dr Shahid Siddique talked about the connection between literature and power and also talked about the role of language in constructing stereotypes, identities and relationships.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Bangladesh Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Job Jamshed Criminals Women Best

Recent Stories

Russian Troops Destroy 3 Ukrainian Army Ammunition ..

Russian Troops Destroy 3 Ukrainian Army Ammunition Depots - Russian Defense Mini ..

5 minutes ago
 US Believes Russia Sanctions Will Not Produce Pric ..

US Believes Russia Sanctions Will Not Produce Price Spikes of Key Commodities- S ..

5 minutes ago
 14 mn tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine: UN

14 mn tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine: UN

5 minutes ago
 3rd aeroponic greenhouse for production of virus f ..

3rd aeroponic greenhouse for production of virus free seed potatoes established

5 minutes ago
 UNIDO, GEF hand over machinery to SSWM for cleanli ..

UNIDO, GEF hand over machinery to SSWM for cleanliness

6 minutes ago
 Police patrolling enhanced, Shaheen Force being eq ..

Police patrolling enhanced, Shaheen Force being equipped with more resources to ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.