Speakers for resolving Kashmir dispute in line with UNSC resolutions

Commemorating the Kashmir Solidarity Day, Pakistan High Commission in Australia Friday arranged a webinar to sensitize the world about the grave human rights (HR) violations committed by the Indian forces in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2021 ) :Commemorating the Kashmir Solidarity Day, Pakistan High Commission in Australia Friday arranged a webinar to sensitize the world about the grave human rights (HR) violations committed by the Indian forces in IIOJK.

Addressing the seminar 'A Case of Human Rights in Jammu and Kashmir', the speakers highlighted the human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied and Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) especially in the wake of India's illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019, which were against the UNSC resolutions and international law.

They underlined the need for resolving the Kashmir dispute in line with the relevant resolutions of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and aspirations of Kashmiris.

Former foreign secretary Salman Bashir, former Australian senator Lee Rhiannon, Member of the Legislative Council in the New South Wales Parliament David Shoebridge, Honorary Associate Professor of Australian National University Dr Claude Rakisits, Professor Samina Yasmin from University of Western Australia, Director and founder of the Centre for Muslim States and Societies and High Commissioner for Pakistan Babar Amin were among the keynote speakers of the online seminar, said a news release received here from Canberra.

Senator Lee Rhiannon said the people of IIOJK were facing a grave humanitarian crisis and were being denied basic rights, including freedom of movement and communication, and basic essential needs such as food and medicine.

She described the communication blockade enforced by India in the IIOJK during the Covid-19 pandemic a 'death sentence' for the people of Kashmir.

The senator added that there was a little awareness on the crimes committed against humanity in the IIOJK.

She urged the Australian government and international community to call on India for the immediate end of the lockdown in IIOJK, and to bring normalcy to the lives of the Kashmiri people.

Taking exception over the indifferent attitude of international community towards the plight of Kashmiris, David Shoebridge stressed the need for resolution of the Kashmir dispute on the principle of right to self-determination.

He, however, added that there was hope as the issue was being raised by international human rights organizations, media groups and parliamentarians around the world.

Dr Claude Rakisits, in his remarks, stated that the situation in IIOJK was grave due to the continued clampdown there.

He said India's actions of August 5, 2019 were a violation of international laws.

He appreciated Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's remarks on February 3, 2021 in which he called for the resolution of Kashmir issue in accordance with the UNSC resolutions.

Professor Samina Yasmin informed the participants that the human rights violations being carried out by India had been reported by the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner on Human Rights (OHCHR) in its two reports of June 2018 and July 2019.

She added that the international community should not overlook India's inhumane actions due to economic or strategic interests.

High Commissioner Babar Amin thanked all the speakers for their principled position and briefed them on the history and genesis of the IIOJK conflict.

He said the RSS inspired BJP government was pursuing extremist 'Hindutva' agenda, including running a diabolic misinformation campaign against Pakistan.

He added that India's aggressive rhetoric and misadventures against Pakistan were a threat to peace and security of the region.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's continued moral, political, and diplomatic support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Salman Bashir gave an overview of the IIOJK conflict and highlighted the human rights violations, being carried by the Indian Security forces in IIOJK, including use of pellet guns, collective punishments, extra-judicial killings, rape and detention of Kashmiri leaders.

A photo exhibition on the human rights violations, committed by the Indian Security Forces in the IIOJK, was also organized by the High Commission on the occasion.

The event was attended by high-level parliamentarians, officials and dignitaries of Australian government, diplomats, journalists, scholars, intellectuals, think tanks and members of Pakistani and Kashmiri community.