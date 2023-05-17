Speakers for sensitizing youth on workplace harassment

UrduPoint.com

Speakers at a seminar on Wednesday stressed the need for sensitizing youth on harassment at workplace

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Speakers at a seminar on Wednesday stressed the need for sensitizing youth on harassment at workplace.

The event titled "Awareness about harassment", was organized by Sindh University's (SU) Anti-Harassment Committee (AHC) urged to students to focus on their education and research along with getting skills for better employment opportunities in the market after passing out.

SU Thatta campus Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Rafique Ahmed Memon said the Harassment Act 2016 should be fully implemented in the educational institutions.

He said the SU had control harassment incidents in the campuses whereas students were also being informed about the consequences they have to face if found in such activity.

SU's Anti-Harassment Committee (AHC) chairman Professor Dr. Naseem Aslam Channa emphasized on urgent need to launch an awareness campaign to curtail such incidents.

"Awareness should be created among youth that they should behave decently with women everywhere in the society", said Director Institute of Gender Studies and member of AHC Dr. Misbah Bibi Qureshi.

SU Registrar and Member of AHC Dr. Ghulam Muhammad Bhutto said islam gives dignity to women which should be honoured.

