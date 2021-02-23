UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speakers For Strengthening Farming Community, Academia-industry Linkages To Ensure Food Security

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 11:28 PM

Speakers for strengthening farming community, academia-industry linkages to ensure food security

Speakers at a seminar called for strengthening farming community and academia-industry linkages to ensure food security and fight the daunting issues of low agricultural productivity, uncertified seed, climate changes and low profitability in the agricultural sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ):Speakers at a seminar called for strengthening farming community and academia-industry linkages to ensure food security and fight the daunting issues of low agricultural productivity, uncertified seed, climate changes and low profitability in the agricultural sector.

The seminar was arranged by the Department of Agronomy, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with Engro Fertilizers at New Senate Hall UAF.

On the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said that strengthened academia industry linkages were pivotal to address the problems of farming community and uplift the sector. He added that that poverty alleviation was directly linked to the agriculture sector.

He lauded the steps being taken on the part of the government for the uplift of the agriculture sector. He called for stepping up efforts to enhance the agricultural production.

He added, "The agriculture is the backbone of our economy, contributing 19 percent to Gross Domestic Product of the country." Chairman Agronomy Dr Shahzad Ahmad Basra said that the agrarian productivity can be boosted up manifold by transferring modern technologies to small farmers comprising 90 percent of the farming community.

Engro Project Director Partnerships and Value Expansion for Inclusive Seed Systems (PAVE) Abid Ilyas said that PAVE Pakistan is business inclusive project jointly funded by DFAT (Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) Australia and Engro Fertilizers. He said that under the project, as many as 4500 small farmers had been trained so far.

Dr Fahad Rasool said that climate changes were playing havoc with the agriculture sector. He urged the participants to expedite the efforts for the food security in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Australia Business Agriculture Basra Engro Government Industry University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Serbian, Cypriot defenc ..

46 minutes ago

IAEA-Iran Deal Creates More Favorable Atmosphere f ..

40 minutes ago

Supporters of Convicted Terrorist Protest Outside ..

40 minutes ago

US Congress Job-Approval Rating at Hits 12-Year Hi ..

52 minutes ago

Argentina president says no law broken in vaccine ..

52 minutes ago

Mohamed Bazoum wins Niger's presidential runoff

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.