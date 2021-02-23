Speakers for strengthening farming community, academia-industry linkages to ensure food security

Speakers at a seminar called for strengthening farming community and academia-industry linkages to ensure food security and fight the daunting issues of low agricultural productivity, uncertified seed, climate changes and low profitability in the agricultural sector

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ):Speakers at a seminar called for strengthening farming community and academia-industry linkages to ensure food security and fight the daunting issues of low agricultural productivity, uncertified seed, climate changes and low profitability in the agricultural sector.

The seminar was arranged by the Department of Agronomy, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) in collaboration with Engro Fertilizers at New Senate Hall UAF.

On the occasion, UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asif Tanveer said that strengthened academia industry linkages were pivotal to address the problems of farming community and uplift the sector. He added that that poverty alleviation was directly linked to the agriculture sector.

He lauded the steps being taken on the part of the government for the uplift of the agriculture sector. He called for stepping up efforts to enhance the agricultural production.

He added, "The agriculture is the backbone of our economy, contributing 19 percent to Gross Domestic Product of the country." Chairman Agronomy Dr Shahzad Ahmad Basra said that the agrarian productivity can be boosted up manifold by transferring modern technologies to small farmers comprising 90 percent of the farming community.

Engro Project Director Partnerships and Value Expansion for Inclusive Seed Systems (PAVE) Abid Ilyas said that PAVE Pakistan is business inclusive project jointly funded by DFAT (Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade) Australia and Engro Fertilizers. He said that under the project, as many as 4500 small farmers had been trained so far.

Dr Fahad Rasool said that climate changes were playing havoc with the agriculture sector. He urged the participants to expedite the efforts for the food security in the country.