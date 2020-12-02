Speakers for structural reform to respond gender-based violence

Speakers at a webinar on Wednesday underlined the need for structural reforms in the societies to implement the laws associated to gender-based violence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Speakers at a webinar on Wednesday underlined the need for structural reforms in the societies to implement the laws associated to gender-based violence.

Violence against women is a global phenomenon that needed to be respond with full force and unity, they said at a webinar titled: 'Violence against Women and Girls in Pakistan: How to Address This Shadow Pandemic Amid COVID-19 and Beyond' organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here, said a press release issued here.

Canadian High Commissioner Wendy Gilmour said that global assistance policy of her country revolved around strengthening judicial system and supporting victims of such acts of violence.

"We work with civil society organizations at the grass roots level to build support systems for the victims of gender-based violence," she said, adding that destigmatizing of reporting rape cases was crucial to ensure victim's access to justice.

Former Chairperson of National Commission on the Status of Women, Khawar Mumtaz said that the increasing trend of gender-based violence in our society was quite alarming and must be dealt with stern and speedy actions.

"Such incidents are now being reported in media and highlighted widely that is a positive sign," she said.

SDPI Executive Director, Dr Abid Qaiyum Suleri was of view that marking 16 Days of Activism was a much needed initiative but keeping the intensity of violence against women in our society, we needed to work with the same zeal throughout the year to respond to this menace effectively.

Member of National Assembly, Romina Khurshid Alam emphasized that policymakers, women parliamentarians, and civil society organizations need to work together to address the structural lacunas such as rape being treated as a compoundable offense. "We need to focus on the real issues and improve the capacity of institutions for the better implementation of laws," she stressed.

Former secretary-general of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Fauzia Shahid said that after 1977, the society had systematically been turned anti-women, which ultimately fanned gender-based violence in the country.

A journalist Asma Shirazi said that online harassment of women was a new form of violence, which was being used as a tool to silence the dissenting voices by the regimes in an organized manner.

Chairperson of Women Protection Cell,Marvi Awan was of view that the government and civil society needed to join hands to improve the implementation of laws in the cases of domestic and gender-based violence.