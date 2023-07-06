Open Menu

Speakers For Students' Role In Ending Corruption

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Speakers for students' role in ending corruption

The Speakers in a seminar emphasized on the role of students to play their role in elimination of corruption from the society and termed it as a global epidemic

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Speakers in a seminar emphasized on the role of students to play their role in elimination of corruption from the society and termed it as a global epidemic.

A seminar was organized by National Accountability Bureau Balochistan at Government General Musa College Quetta.

The theme of the seminar was to create awareness among the students against erroneous practices and save the new generation from the abuse.

The Principal of the college, Hafiz-u-Rehman, Deputy Directors NAB, Mehbood Alam and Khurram Shehzad expressed their views in the seminar.

In their speech, they highlighted the students' role in the elimination of corruption and the NAB's procedures.

Explaining corruption, they pointed out the impact of corruption upon the community and called students to rise their voices against corruption accordance with our religion "Whoever amongst you sees an evil, he must change it with his hand.

If he is not able to do so, then with his tongue. And if he is not able to do so, then with his heart, and that is the weakest form of faith".

At the end of the seminar the participants demonstrate a symbolic walk against corruption.

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan Quetta National Accountability Bureau Tongue From Government

Recent Stories

OPEC's Share in Global Oil Market to Grow to Over ..

OPEC's Share in Global Oil Market to Grow to Over 40% by 2040-2050 - Secretary G ..

17 minutes ago
 Delegation of UCP students visits PSCA

Delegation of UCP students visits PSCA

17 minutes ago
 DC orders crackdown against overcharging

DC orders crackdown against overcharging

21 minutes ago
 Interim bails of Qureshi, Asad Umar extended till ..

Interim bails of Qureshi, Asad Umar extended till July 13

21 minutes ago
 Pajagi Road Shelter Home continues hosting people

Pajagi Road Shelter Home continues hosting people

21 minutes ago
 Dera police arrested 7 drug peddlers

Dera police arrested 7 drug peddlers

21 minutes ago
Automated online system being launched for approva ..

Automated online system being launched for approval of social security grants: S ..

21 minutes ago
 Khawar endeavors to make Bank of AJK as leading fi ..

Khawar endeavors to make Bank of AJK as leading financial institution of country ..

31 minutes ago
 Ahmad Jawad felicitates Zaka Ashraf on assuming ch ..

Ahmad Jawad felicitates Zaka Ashraf on assuming charge as PCB MC Chairman

31 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi conde ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condemns suicide blast in Miranshah ..

28 minutes ago
 APPC Karachi Bureau bids farewell to outgoing Dire ..

APPC Karachi Bureau bids farewell to outgoing Director Pervaiz Aslam

17 minutes ago
 Court discharges 34 accused from terrorism cases

Court discharges 34 accused from terrorism cases

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan