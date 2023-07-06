Speakers for students' role in ending corruption

The Speakers in a seminar emphasized on the role of students to play their role in elimination of corruption from the society and termed it as a global epidemic

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The Speakers in a seminar emphasized on the role of students to play their role in elimination of corruption from the society and termed it as a global epidemic.

A seminar was organized by National Accountability Bureau Balochistan at Government General Musa College Quetta.

The theme of the seminar was to create awareness among the students against erroneous practices and save the new generation from the abuse.

The Principal of the college, Hafiz-u-Rehman, Deputy Directors NAB, Mehbood Alam and Khurram Shehzad expressed their views in the seminar.

In their speech, they highlighted the students' role in the elimination of corruption and the NAB's procedures.

Explaining corruption, they pointed out the impact of corruption upon the community and called students to rise their voices against corruption accordance with our religion "Whoever amongst you sees an evil, he must change it with his hand.

If he is not able to do so, then with his tongue. And if he is not able to do so, then with his heart, and that is the weakest form of faith".

At the end of the seminar the participants demonstrate a symbolic walk against corruption.