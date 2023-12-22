The Speakers at a post-COP28 roundtable dialogue on Friday hailed the progress made by the country at the international climate moot and demanded the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination alongwith other stakeholders to workout a futuristic approach to meet global pledges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The Speakers at a post-COP28 roundtable dialogue on Friday hailed the progress made by the country at the international climate moot and demanded the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination alongwith other stakeholders to workout a futuristic approach to meet global pledges.

The Centre for Strategic Perspectives (CSP) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI), in collaboration with Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change (CSCCC), organized a roundtable discussion on “COP 28: An Analytical View.”

The keynote speaker at the event was Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Asif Hyder Shah. Other panelists at the event included: Executive Director, CSCCC, Aisha Khan; Director, Governance & Policy WWF, Pakistan, Dr. Imran Saqib Khalid; Head, of Resilient Development Program, SDPI, Dr. Shafqat Munir; Professor, QAU, Dr. Ilhan Niaz; World Bank, Ahsan Tehsin; Climate & Energy Attache at Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, Nadeem Ahmad and Fatima Jinnah University, Rawalpindi, Fiza.

In his keynote address, Secretary, Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Asif Shah underscored the substantial progress achieved during COP28, culminating in a host of positive outcomes and increased transparency in climate finance. Notably, Pakistan secured a position on the board of the Loss and Damage Fund, demonstrating its commitment to addressing the impacts of climate change. Additionally, Pakistan's representation on the Santiago Network for Loss and Damage (SNLD further solidifies its global engagement.

Concluding his address, Shah acknowledged the competitive landscape for accessing the Green Climate Fund, highlighting the imperative for Pakistan to enhance its capacity to secure international funding.

Dr. Neelum Nigar, Director of CSP, highlighted the significance of key decisions made during COP28. She underscored the necessity for a comprehensive analysis of the outcomes and their impact on stakeholders, providing valuable insights for policymakers.

DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood noted that COP28 has undeniably set the stage for discussions on a crucial subject with far-reaching consequences. The decision to operationalize the Loss and Damage Fund on the conference's first day marked a historic moment, especially for the developing world. Another significant decision involved increasing the role of nuclear energy and reducing fossil fuel usage in the energy mix.

He further stated that Pakistan's engagement at COP28 was robust and dynamic, showcasing collaboration among different ministries and the synergic connections developed. Moving forward, Pakistan needs to focus on mitigation and adaptation strategies by adopting sustainable practices. He stressed that a comprehensive approach to ‘green transition’ had to be placed high on the national agenda.

Executive Director, CSCCC, Aisha Khan highlighted that COP28 marked the first Global Stock Take (GST) post the 2015 Paris Agreement, focusing on advancing the global agenda. Recognizing the time-consuming nature of resolutions on climate change issues, COP28 witnessed crucial decisions, particularly regarding climate finance. Emphasizing Pakistan's strong representation at COP28, Khan underscored the need for integrating GST into the National Stock Take (NST) for Pakistan.

Dr. Khalid emphasized that climate change represents a global security issue, underlining the persistent challenge of escalating GHG emissions since the initial COP where global emissions first took center stage. He stressed the imperative for COPs to prioritize transparency in negotiations, recognizing the potential for vested interests to dilute the core issues.

Dr. Shafqat Munir highlighted two key developments at COP28, focusing on the establishment of the Loss and Damage Fund and a commitment to reduce the use of fossil fuels in the future. While positive steps were taken, tangible results are still pending, indicating the need for careful examination of the language used and how it aligns with addressing ongoing challenges. Despite progress, a substantial undertaking lies ahead in mobilizing finances, warranting a comprehensive evaluation.

In his remarks, Dr. Niaz emphasized that the Global North has yet to assume its primary responsibilities and a critical examination is needed to determine the driving forces behind climate disruptions.

Dr. Niaz underscored the disparity in attention given to developing countries like Pakistan, which are more vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change. Proposing a solution, he suggested that a model similar to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) could effectively address climate change issues in Pakistan.

The event was concluded with a vote of thanks by Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman of the Board of Governors ISSI.