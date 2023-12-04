Speakers highlight critical challenges confronting Pakistan

Speakers at three-day International Conference on ‘Transformative Pathways for Water and Food Systems in Climate-Resilient Pakistan’ on Monday highlighted the critical challenges confronting Pakistan, positioning it among the top 10 climate-vulnerable nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Speakers at three-day International Conference on ‘Transformative Pathways for Water and Food Systems in Climate-Resilient Pakistan’ on Monday highlighted the critical challenges confronting Pakistan, positioning it among the top 10 climate-vulnerable nations.

Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), in collaboration with the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) and its partner organizations, organized the conference under the umbrella of Pakistan 2023, said a press release issued here.

Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, they underscored that the country's water resources are under immense strain, primarily attributed to the compounding factors of rapid urbanization, population growth, and escalating demands for energy and agriculture.

These factors collectively contribute to the looming issues of water scarcity, inefficient utilization, and a decline in water quality.

The plenary session speakers eloquently addressed the complex interplay between water and food insecurity, further exacerbated by climate-induced disasters.

Recognizing the multifaceted nature of the challenges, they emphasized the imperative for sustainable development initiatives that not only address the immediate concerns but also pave the way for a resilient and secure water future for Pakistan.

The conference commenced with an inaugural session featuring welcome remarks by Dr. Mohsin Hafeez, Director (IWMI), and opening remarks by Dr. Claudia Ringler, Director (IFPRI). Dr. Mark Smith, Director (IWMI), delivered a keynote address, providing a comprehensive overview of the challenges and opportunities in achieving water and food security in a climate-resilient Pakistan.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Water Resources, Syed Ali Murtaza as chief guest, sharing insightful perspectives on the government's commitment to addressing the complex interplay of water, food, and climate challenges.

Following the insightful inaugural session, the conference seamlessly transitioned into a plenary session, which featured distinguished representatives from prominent organizations including the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, USAID, FCDO, Rural Development and Economic Cooperation, FAO, and UNICEF.

Following the plenary session, the day featured three thematic panel discussions.

The first, "Climate Resilient Pathways: Adaptive, Mitigation, and Sustainable Development for Secure Pakistan," saw experts discussing strategies for adapting to climate change, mitigating its impacts, and fostering sustainable development. Insights were shared on navigating the challenges posed by climate-induced water risks.

The second discussion, "Inclusive Water Governance: Exploring New Pathways and Perspectives," delved into innovative approaches to water governance, ensuring inclusivity and addressing the diverse needs of communities.

The final thematic discussion, "Technologies and Innovations: Responding to the Challenges of Water and Food Security," focused on cutting-edge technologies and innovations offering solutions to the complex challenges in Pakistan.