Open Menu

Speakers Highlight Critical Challenges Confronting Pakistan

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Speakers highlight critical challenges confronting Pakistan

Speakers at three-day International Conference on ‘Transformative Pathways for Water and Food Systems in Climate-Resilient Pakistan’ on Monday highlighted the critical challenges confronting Pakistan, positioning it among the top 10 climate-vulnerable nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Speakers at three-day International Conference on ‘Transformative Pathways for Water and Food Systems in Climate-Resilient Pakistan’ on Monday highlighted the critical challenges confronting Pakistan, positioning it among the top 10 climate-vulnerable nations.

Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR), in collaboration with the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) and its partner organizations, organized the conference under the umbrella of Pakistan 2023, said a press release issued here.

Emphasizing the gravity of the situation, they underscored that the country's water resources are under immense strain, primarily attributed to the compounding factors of rapid urbanization, population growth, and escalating demands for energy and agriculture.

These factors collectively contribute to the looming issues of water scarcity, inefficient utilization, and a decline in water quality.

The plenary session speakers eloquently addressed the complex interplay between water and food insecurity, further exacerbated by climate-induced disasters.

Recognizing the multifaceted nature of the challenges, they emphasized the imperative for sustainable development initiatives that not only address the immediate concerns but also pave the way for a resilient and secure water future for Pakistan.

The conference commenced with an inaugural session featuring welcome remarks by Dr. Mohsin Hafeez, Director (IWMI), and opening remarks by Dr. Claudia Ringler, Director (IFPRI). Dr. Mark Smith, Director (IWMI), delivered a keynote address, providing a comprehensive overview of the challenges and opportunities in achieving water and food security in a climate-resilient Pakistan.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Water Resources, Syed Ali Murtaza as chief guest, sharing insightful perspectives on the government's commitment to addressing the complex interplay of water, food, and climate challenges.

Following the insightful inaugural session, the conference seamlessly transitioned into a plenary session, which featured distinguished representatives from prominent organizations including the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, USAID, FCDO, Rural Development and Economic Cooperation, FAO, and UNICEF.

Following the plenary session, the day featured three thematic panel discussions.

The first, "Climate Resilient Pathways: Adaptive, Mitigation, and Sustainable Development for Secure Pakistan," saw experts discussing strategies for adapting to climate change, mitigating its impacts, and fostering sustainable development. Insights were shared on navigating the challenges posed by climate-induced water risks.

The second discussion, "Inclusive Water Governance: Exploring New Pathways and Perspectives," delved into innovative approaches to water governance, ensuring inclusivity and addressing the diverse needs of communities.

The final thematic discussion, "Technologies and Innovations: Responding to the Challenges of Water and Food Security," focused on cutting-edge technologies and innovations offering solutions to the complex challenges in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Bank Water Agriculture Asian Development Bank From Government Top

Recent Stories

ATC acquits 26 TLP activists in terrorism case

ATC acquits 26 TLP activists in terrorism case

2 minutes ago
 Drug peddler sentenced 6 years imprisonment

Drug peddler sentenced 6 years imprisonment

2 minutes ago
 Cop killer sentenced to death

Cop killer sentenced to death

15 minutes ago
 Muhammad Ahmad Shah holds meeting with Info Dept o ..

Muhammad Ahmad Shah holds meeting with Info Dept officers

15 minutes ago
 Spotify cuts around 1,500 jobs as growth slows

Spotify cuts around 1,500 jobs as growth slows

15 minutes ago
 Controversial carbon credits flood COP28, yet stil ..

Controversial carbon credits flood COP28, yet still no rules

24 minutes ago
PBM to highlight anti-poverty initiatives with chi ..

PBM to highlight anti-poverty initiatives with children's performances and open ..

14 minutes ago
 CS KP reaffirms commitment to eradicate polio

CS KP reaffirms commitment to eradicate polio

14 minutes ago
 HDA officials optimistic about receiving funds for ..

HDA officials optimistic about receiving funds for payment of salaries, pensions

14 minutes ago
 Heavily indebted Telefonica to slash 5,100 jobs in ..

Heavily indebted Telefonica to slash 5,100 jobs in Spain

14 minutes ago
 SU asked students to deposit hostel allotment fee ..

SU asked students to deposit hostel allotment fee by Dec 15

14 minutes ago
 Seizing digital wave thru connectivity, global rea ..

Seizing digital wave thru connectivity, global reach, vital for modern-day media ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan