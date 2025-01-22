Speakers highlight need for Legislative Reforms to empower women

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Participants of a productive Public-Private Dialogue (PPD) highlighted the urgent need for legislative reforms aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The event was jointly hosted by the Centre for Governance and Public Accountability (CGPA) and the Women Chamber of commerce and Industry (WCCI) here on Wednesday.

A diverse group of stakeholders, including women entrepreneurs, government officials, industry leaders, and representatives from organizations such as SMEDA, FBR, KPRA, and the Economic Development Unit, CSOs and media participated in the dialogue.

Participants highlighted the critical barriers faced by women-led businesses in accessing finance, navigating regulatory frameworks, and competing in male-dominated markets.

Program Manager, Khalfan Khattak highlighted CGPA's unwavering commitment to empowering women’s chambers of commerce and emphasized the importance of creating a supportive ecosystem that not only fosters participatory democracy but also unlocks sustainable opportunities for women-led enterprises at the provincial level.

CGPA believes in bridging the divide between policy and practice and is working to ensure that women entrepreneurs have access to the necessary tools, networks, and platforms that can drive economic transformation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khattak added.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, Abdul Karim Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Industries emphasized underscored the critical need for fostering a business environment that is both inclusive and supportive, particularly for women entrepreneurs, who serve as vital contributors to the socio-economic advancement of the province.

He Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) to devise a comprehensive agenda that aligns with government initiatives.

Such an agenda could serve as the basis for future discussions aimed at bolstering the role of women-led enterprises in the region.

Highlighting the importance of diversification, he urged women entrepreneurs to explore opportunities beyond traditional domains like embroidery and stitching, promoting innovation and broadening the spectrum of women-led businesses.

Abdul Karim also brought attention to the Social Welfare Department's loan programs under Akhuwat and said these programs are specifically designed to support marginalized groups, including the transgender and differently-abled communities, ensuring that economic opportunities reach every segment of society.

Ms. Rabia Basri, president WCCI Peshawar, spoke about how important women’s chambers are for boosting local revenue. She emphasized that government support and grants are essential for the chamber to remain stable and effectively support women-led businesses.

Provincial Chief (SMEDA), Rashid Aman highlighted the main needs of start-ups and small businesses and associated barriers. He highlighted issues in the rules and policies that make it difficult for them to grow.

He urged women entrepreneurs to take advantage of the IHSAAS JAWAN program to help expand their businesses in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and beyond.

In her address, Ms.Mahvish Ayub head of strategy NIC, emphasized the pivotal role NIC Peshawar plays in fostering collaboration among startups, investors, and the local government. She stressed the importance of educating local investors to bridge the gap between innovation and sustainable growth, alongside advocating for stronger public-private partnerships.