Speakers Highlight Negative Impacts Of Depression, Suicide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 09:40 PM

Department of Youth Affairs Wednesday organized an awareness creating seminar on 'Depression and Suicide Prevention' here at Government Degree College Dargai Malakand

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2020 ) :Department of Youth Affairs Wednesday organized an awareness creating seminar on 'Depression and Suicide Prevention' here at Government Degree College Dargai Malakand.

The seminar held in collaboration with the district administration was aimed to create awareness among students about the outcomes of depression leading to suicides.

The chief guest of the seminar was Deputy Commissioner Malakand Rahmat Ali, while Assistant Commissioner Dargai, District Youth Officer Malik Shahzad Tariq were also present on the occasion.

In-charge Psychology department of Malakand University Inayat Shah gave a detailed lecture on prevention of stress and suicide and conducted practical exercises to overcome and manage mental stress.

Speaking on the occasion, District Youth Officer Malakand Malik Shahzad Tariq said that conducting such events is need of the hour as many young people usually faced with various forms of depression due to family disputes, financial constraints and other issues.

He said that it was witnessed that stress is a factor leading youngsters to aggression, violence and in some cases to suicide. He said that awareness can help addressing the tendencies among young generation towards these negative impacts.

Deputy Commissioner Malakand also assured that problems of youngsters would be resolved according to their expectations and the factors leading to stress would also be taken into consideration.

District Youth Officer Malakand Malik Shahzad Tariq and Prof Aamir Zaman and Inayat Shah also informed participants about reasons of stress and measures needed for its proper management.

