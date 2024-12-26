Open Menu

Speakers Highlight Religious Tolerance As Key To Peaceful Society

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Speakers at a seminar held on Thursday emphasized the critical importance of religious tolerance, patience, and peaceful coexistence as the foundation for a progressive and prosperous Pakistan.

The one-day seminar, titled “Paigham-i-Pakistan,” was organized by the Pakistan Studies Department of the Faculty of Social Sciences at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad.

Renowned scholars and experts highlighted the dangers posed by extremism and underscored the Paigham-i-Pakistan initiative as a vital tool to combat intolerance and foster unity within society.

Prominent speakers included Qari Syed Sadaqat Ali, an eminent Qari of the Holy Quran; Dr. Sajid-ur-Rehman, former President of the Islamic International University; and Sahibzada Ali Raza Bukhari, a former member of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

They urged for practical steps to build a society resilient to extremism, grounded in the principles of mutual respect and harmony.

Rector NUML, Maj. Gen. (R) Shahid Mahmood Kiyani HI(M), commended the Pakistan Studies Department for organizing the event.

He stressed the need for character building among youth, guided by the teachings of the Holy Quran and the Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). “Unity and tolerance are the cornerstones of a peaceful society,” he remarked.

The seminar concluded with a collective call to action to nurture inclusivity and strengthen societal bonds, reinforcing the message of Paigham-i-Pakistan as a counter-narrative against division and extremism.

