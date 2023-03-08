UrduPoint.com

Speakers Highlight Role Of Women At Different Events

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Speakers highlight role of women at different events

The city witnessed different events including seminars, walks etc to mark International Day of Women to highlight various women-related issues on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The city witnessed different events including seminars, walks etc to mark International Day of Women to highlight various women-related issues on Wednesday.

Speakers in seminars highlighted gender discrimination, domestic violence and exploitation of womenfolk on class, religion and other grounds.

A seminar was held here at the Social welfare complex in which representatives of various government departments and Civil Society Organizations participated.

Deputy Director of Social welfare Nabeela Malik while speaking on the occasion, said that the government had provided equal opportunities for progress to women and enforced strict laws to check any discrimination against women.

She asked mothers to impart to their kids the habit of respecting all relations and giving their daughters due respect and honour.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Provincial Health Minister, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir, speaking at a ceremony at Government Post Graduate College for women, said it is our moral, religious and social responsibility to bring positive behaviour changes for females, and their fundamental rights must be protected without any prejudices.

A seminar to mark International Women's day was also held at the Punjab Arts Council Murree.

The speakers, including Senior Vice President of Murree Bar Association Asia Irfan Abbasi, Advocate Madiha Zafar Abbasi and Lecturar Kohsar University Miss Shaista, highlighted the role of women in economic and social development.

The Population Welfare Department also set up a stall at the event organized by Radio Pakistan, Rawalpindi, in which people took a keen interest and expanded awareness about family planning.

Assistant Commissioner Qandeel Fatima and Director Radio Pakistan, Rawalpindi Station Director Musarat Shahrukh visited the stalls set up by various women.

On the occasion, AC Qandeel Fatima said that the increasing population has undoubtedly become a major problem, for which public awareness was the need of the hour.

She said that such programs provide an opportunity to the women about the problems they face daily.

At the stall, a team of doctors also counselled the women about family planning.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Population Welfare Murree Civil Society Rawalpindi Progress Nasir Women Moral Post Family Event All Government Asia

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s Community Development Authority launc ..

Dubai&#039;s Community Development Authority launches &#039;Respite Care&#039; p ..

11 minutes ago
 Macron Not Ready to Meet With French Trade Unions ..

Macron Not Ready to Meet With French Trade Unions on Wednesday - Spokesman

19 minutes ago
 US Trade Deficit Up $1.1B in January as Exports Fa ..

US Trade Deficit Up $1.1B in January as Exports Fall Short - Commerce Dept.

19 minutes ago
 PCRWR organizes training workshop on Identificatio ..

PCRWR organizes training workshop on Identification of Potential Sites

20 minutes ago
 US Exports to Russia Tumble to All Time Low of $44 ..

US Exports to Russia Tumble to All Time Low of $44.6Mln in January - Commerce De ..

17 minutes ago
 Turbat University observes int'l Mendel Day, Women ..

Turbat University observes int'l Mendel Day, Women Day

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.