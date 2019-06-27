UrduPoint.com
Speakers Highlight Various Aspects Of Folk Media At Lok Virsa

Thu 27th June 2019

Speakers highlight various aspects of folk media at Lok Virsa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2019 ) :An interactive session titled "Muzakra" on folk media on Thursday held here at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

In the session, speakers explored the conceptual construction of media and communication, comparative study of folk and modern media, typology, significance and potential of folk media revival and finally role of folk media in sustainable development.

The guest speakers were includes Muneeba Iftikhar and Ethasham ul Haq Shami.

In their presentations, they highlighted various aspects of traditional and folk media. They said that folk media is an effective means of communication in today's world, adding that it's not only connect people with their cultures but also revives the lost culture.

Ms Moneeba Iftikhar is working as a lecturer at Lahore College for Women University.

She holds an MPhil in Mass communication and is a PhD scholar, specializing in media and communication research. She has served in the field of advertising as concept developer, copy writer and creative director for more than 14 years while working for many multinational and national companies.

As a research scholar, she has written 30-32 research papers for journals and magazines of national and international repute on the subject of gender and communication especially. She has written two books on folk media and advertising in Pakistan.

Shami an NCA graduate, Ex Director at Sanatzars , a textile designer, a teacher and a trainer would talk on "Haal Ahwaal". "Haal Ahwaal" is an interpersonal traditional communication element widely practiced in South Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

A large number of people from different walks of life also attended the literary session.

More Stories From Pakistan

