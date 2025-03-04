Open Menu

Speakers Highlight Women Empowerment At LCWU

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 04, 2025 | 01:18 PM

Speakers highlight women empowerment at LCWU

LCWU Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi motivates young girls to come forward, become resilient and play their role in leadership positions

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2025) The speakers emphasized to honour women’s achievement, raise awareness about gender equality and to promote women’s empowerment as International Women Day serves as a platform to highlight women's social, economic, cultural, and political contributions while advocating for their rights.

“There is a great need to implement the laws for women empowerment,” said Begum Zakia Shahnawaz, former minister and senior member of Women Parliament Caucus while addressing at a conference held at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU). The conference was organized by the Department of Gender and Development Studies and Women Development Center to celebrate International Women's Day under the theme of: Accelerate Action towards Gender Equity". The conference was held in collaboration with Pakistan College of Law, Women in Law Initiative, Youth Advocacy Network and Women Parliamentarian Caucas.

Prof. Dr Uzma Qureshi , Vice Chancellor, LCWU in her address motivated the young girls to come forward, become resilient and play their role in leadership positions. She inaugurated the exhibition conducted by Women in law initiative to highlight the contribution of women in Pakistan.

Prof Tasneem Kausar , Principal Pakistan College of Law talked about the role of legal institutions and laws. She emphasized the need of legal awareness among young girls. Nida Usman , Founder Women in law initiative displayed her exhibition to highlight the contribution of women in different disciplines. Dr. Uzma Ashiq Khan , In- Charge , Gender and Development Studies Department, LCWU highlighted that students especially young girls can make difference in the lives of their families , so investment on their education and financial empowerment can bring positive change in the society.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Parliament Young Women LCWU

Recent Stories

DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

14 minutes ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

29 minutes ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

44 minutes ago
 Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

2 hours ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

3 hours ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan