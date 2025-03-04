Speakers highlight women empowerment at LCWU

(@Abdulla99267510)

LCWU Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi motivates young girls to come forward, become resilient and play their role in leadership positions

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2025) The speakers emphasized to honour women’s achievement, raise awareness about gender equality and to promote women’s empowerment as International Women Day serves as a platform to highlight women's social, economic, cultural, and political contributions while advocating for their rights.

“There is a great need to implement the laws for women empowerment,” said Begum Zakia Shahnawaz, former minister and senior member of Women Parliament Caucus while addressing at a conference held at Lahore College for Women University (LCWU). The conference was organized by the Department of Gender and Development Studies and Women Development Center to celebrate International Women's Day under the theme of: Accelerate Action towards Gender Equity". The conference was held in collaboration with Pakistan College of Law, Women in Law Initiative, Youth Advocacy Network and Women Parliamentarian Caucas.

Prof. Dr Uzma Qureshi , Vice Chancellor, LCWU in her address motivated the young girls to come forward, become resilient and play their role in leadership positions. She inaugurated the exhibition conducted by Women in law initiative to highlight the contribution of women in Pakistan.

Prof Tasneem Kausar , Principal Pakistan College of Law talked about the role of legal institutions and laws. She emphasized the need of legal awareness among young girls. Nida Usman , Founder Women in law initiative displayed her exhibition to highlight the contribution of women in different disciplines. Dr. Uzma Ashiq Khan , In- Charge , Gender and Development Studies Department, LCWU highlighted that students especially young girls can make difference in the lives of their families , so investment on their education and financial empowerment can bring positive change in the society.