Speakers highlight women role in creating healthy society

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Speakers at a symposium on Thursday highlighted the role of women in preventing heart diseases among their family members through cooking healthy food at homes, avoiding non-nutritious and unhealthy edibles leading to fatal ailments.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul was chief guest of symposium which was organized by Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) on "Role of Women in Prevention of Heart Diseases." Parliamentarians, members of civil society, doctors, media persons also attended the event.

In her address, Zartaj Gul said PANAH has been carrying out duty of educating general public for the last 36 years to control heart diseases. The growing trend of smoking and sugary drinks among girls and young girls was worrisome.

"We have to stop using these unnecessary items. October is celebrated all over the world as a cancer awareness campaign. Basically use of sugary drinks increases risk of cancer by 18 per cent and heart attack by 42 per cent," she added.

The minister said the government was also working on legislation and PANAH's recommendation in that regard would be welcomed.

"We are also working to control tobacco but role of women was very important to control this. It is the utmost duty of women to control tobacco use around them," she said, adding that smoking was one of the major cause of heart disease.

Smoking caused problems during pregnancy, said Parliamentary Secretary for Health, Dr. Nosheen Hamid in her brief address.

Dr. Noshin Hamid said women have to play an important role in health issues. PANAH's efforts in raising awareness about heart diseases are commendable.

"We need to reduce use of fats in our daily intake to prevent heart disease. Smoking is an industry that kills 160,000 people every year and creates new customers at same rate. In Pakistan, where 1,200 children and young people start smoking daily," Dr. Nosheen said and added she had visited Pulmonologist Ward in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where 90% of patients were smokers.

Girls who were addicted to smoking during college time still smoke after marriage and as a result their marriages were breaking up.

"We need to focus on such things that help to get rid of the disease," she said.

Senator Rubina Khalid said "In Parliament, we will stand with goal of PAHAH and added this is a war to save future of our children. We must build a platform where a voice can be raised against negative attitudes. We need to take message of heart disease from door to door." Chairperson of National Commission for Child Rights, Afshan Tehseen Bajwa said it was very important to educate women in building a healthy society.

"There are 109 laws in Pakistan legislation. Yes, we have to think about their appropriate implementation. More than half of Pakistan's population is young. Children have to be trained at an early age. We value education but neglect training. We have to focus on training children to create a better society and healthy lifestyle," she added.

MNA Kanwal Shauzab said heart was the main organ of a human body which should be protected.

Deputy Secretary General of Jamaat-e-Islami, Ayesha Syeda said the young generation was our future and they must be saved from smoking and sugary drinks.

MPA Farah Agha said that the women could play the most important and positive role in educating children.

PANAH's President Major General (retd) Masood-ur-Rehman Kayani said it was sad to say today's priorities have witness change as natural foods have been replaced by unhealthy items. Frequent use of tobacco, sweets and fats could lead to premature death, he added.

Pulmonologist Dr. Wajd Ali said this seminar was very important to save health of young generation as around 40 million people in Pakistan smoke and 1200 school children start smoking every day in Pakistan.

General Secretary of PANAH, Sanaullah Ghumman said life was impossible without heart and according to modern research, every minute and a half, a person in Pakistan loses his life due to heart attack.