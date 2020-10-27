Speakers highlights current economic situation in country

A public forum "Drop the Debt, Not the Health" was organised by the local NGOs to discuss the current economic situation of the country here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ):A public forum "Drop the Debt, Not the Health" was organised by the local NGOs to discuss the current economic situation of the country here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, speakers suggested that additional investment in health and social sectors was needed to ease people's lives.

They identified that the national/international donors, including World Bank, IMF, Asian Development Bank, and private lenders, should consider the current financial situation of the country.