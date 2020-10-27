UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Speakers Highlights Current Economic Situation In Country

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:25 PM

Speakers highlights current economic situation in country

A public forum "Drop the Debt, Not the Health" was organised by the local NGOs to discuss the current economic situation of the country here on Tuesday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ):A public forum "Drop the Debt, Not the Health" was organised by the local NGOs to discuss the current economic situation of the country here on Tuesday.

According to a press release, speakers suggested that additional investment in health and social sectors was needed to ease people's lives.

They identified that the national/international donors, including World Bank, IMF, Asian Development Bank, and private lenders, should consider the current financial situation of the country.

Related Topics

IMF World Bank Asian Development Bank

Recent Stories

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commends st ..

16 minutes ago

AED80.2 billion of Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreig ..

16 minutes ago

31 minutes ago

Ministry of Community Development to hold awarenes ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Fitness Challenge returns to energise city w ..

46 minutes ago

UAE’s Eastern Region witnesses unprecedented dev ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.