Speakers Highlights Current Economic Situation In Country
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 10:25 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ):A public forum "Drop the Debt, Not the Health" was organised by the local NGOs to discuss the current economic situation of the country here on Tuesday.
According to a press release, speakers suggested that additional investment in health and social sectors was needed to ease people's lives.
They identified that the national/international donors, including World Bank, IMF, Asian Development Bank, and private lenders, should consider the current financial situation of the country.