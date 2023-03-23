UrduPoint.com

Speakers Highlights Importance Of Pakistan Resolution Day

Muhammad Irfan Published March 23, 2023

Speakers highlights importance of Pakistan Resolution Day

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :People of Rohri celebrated Pakistan Resolution Day on Thursday with renewed pledge to reform the country into a modern Islamic welfare state as per Pakistan resolution adopted by Muslim League meeting at Rohri TMA here.

Special prayers were held at mosques after Fajar prayers for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country.

Taluka Municipal Administration arranged a joint function at TMA Hall where government officials, lawyers, women and local leaders from PML-N, PML-F and PPP participated.

The speakers highlighted the importance of Pakistan resolution that paved the way for creation of Pakistan as an independent state for Muslims of the subcontinent.

