Speakers highlights youth role in advancing Kashmir Cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Friends of Kashmir (FOK) on Sunday organized a webinar titled “The Role of Youth in Advancing the Kashmir Cause.”

The event brought together prominent speakers, including Ghazala Habib (Chairperson, FOK), Abdul Hameed Lone (Vice Chairperson, FOK), Farzana Yaqoob Former Minster AJK, Dr. Khalid Aftab Sulhari (President, IHRO), Naila Altaf (Anchorperson), Nazneen Gillani (Chairperson, NUML Council), Dr. Mujahid Gillani (Kashmiri Leader), Waseem Younas (Chairman, NUML Council), Asim Zaib (Advocate), Shahzad Khan (Youth Council of Pakistan), Fareeha Adrees (Anchorperson), Shaista Safi (Youth Forum for Kashmir), and Waqar Hassan, said a press release.

The session was moderated by Tayyaba Khurshid (Research Officer, CISSAJK) and Saadia Sattar (Youth Activist). The discussion emphasized the critical role of youth in advocating for the Kashmir cause through activism, social media platforms, educational reforms, and cultural preservation. It also highlighted the necessity for informed engagement and strategic actions by young individuals to amplify the Kashmiri narrative.

Speakers emphasized the importance of youth-led initiatives and representation in advancing the Kashmir cause. Nazneen Gillani stressed the potential of young leaders in driving the narrative and building global awareness.

The establishment of youth councils and collaboration with international human rights organizations was proposed to strengthen advocacy efforts.

Farzana Yaqoob, Former Minister AJK, emphasized the importance of naming and shaming Indian leaders and perpetrators involved in committing war crimes in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Highlighting the systematic human rights violations, she underscored the plight of innocent civilians, including the use of pellet guns, illegal detentions, and the denial of fundamental freedoms. She also urged the youth to actively raise awareness on international platforms, amplifying the voices of the oppressed and advocating for justice and accountability.

Naila Altaf and Fareeha Adrees highlighted the transformative power of social media in countering misinformation and amplifying the Kashmiri perspective.

It was suggested that young individuals use platforms like X, Instagram, and YouTube to create impactful campaigns and raise global awareness.

Dr. Khalid Aftab emphasized the importance of introducing Kashmir Studies at schools, colleges, and universities to educate youth about the region's history, culture, and political struggles.

Academic institutions were encouraged to establish dedicated research centers for Kashmir-related studies.

Ghazala Habib advocated for the establishment of language institutions to teach the Kashmiri language, highlighting its role in preserving cultural identity.

The promotion of Kashmiri art, literature, and traditions was discussed as a means to sustain the region’s cultural heritage.

Dr. Mujahid Gillani and Shahzad Khan emphasized the need for a broader understanding of the Kashmir issue as a humanitarian and cultural crisis rather than merely a political conflict.

The speakers called for cultivating a mindset that promotes peaceful solutions and intellectual discourse.

Waseem Younas and Asim Zaib identified misinformation as a major challenge and stressed the importance of equipping youth with accurate information, historical documents, and advocacy tools.

They proposed the organization of workshops and training sessions to prepare young advocates for effective engagement.

Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone said that we are fighting a war of ideology, Pakistan is our destination. He said that Pakistan supports the right of self-determination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The active participation of young women and marginalized groups was recognized as essential for inclusivity and diversity in advocacy efforts.

The webinar demonstrated the crucial role of youth in advancing the Kashmir cause by fostering activism, leveraging digital platforms, and promoting cultural preservation.

At the end Chairperson Friends of Kashmir Ghazala Habib concluded the session by appreciating the speakers for their insightful points during the discussion.