Speakers In Jammu Conference Emphasize Muslims' Unity

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Speakers in Jammu conference emphasize Muslims' unity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Speakers of the "Ittehad-e-Millat Conference" have said that hostile elements are trying to divide the unity of Muslims in the disputed territory for their nefarious purposes.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the conference held in Jammu was organized by the Chairman of United Peace Alliance, Mir Shahid Saleem.

Maulana Muhammad Akram, Hafiz Abdul Hameed, Maulana Zawar Hussain Jafri, Tabrez Ahmed, Maulana Khalilur Rehman, Syed Fida Hussain Rizvi, Syed Abid Hussain, Maulana Abid Hussain, Mufti Sabir Naimi, Advocate Israr Qazi and Haji Azam Milo and other scholars and intellectuals from different schools of thought participated in the conference.

The speakers emphasized the importance of inter-Muslim unity and said despite many differences, there are foundations in the Muslim Ummah on the basis of which an ideal consensus and unity can be established.

They also welcomed the recent joint meeting of ulema from all sects in Srinagar and strongly condemned such elements that are determined to divide the unity of the Ummah for their own vested interests.

The speakers said the enemies are trying to destroy the unity of Muslims in the disputed territory, 'so we have to strengthen the unity in our ranks and thwart the conspiracies of these people.

