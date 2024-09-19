Speaker's Letter To CEC Denotes Supremacy Of Parliament: Atta Tarar
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Thursday said that National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq had eventually upheld the supremacy of the Parliament by writing a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on the issue of reserved seats.
He paid tributes to the Speaker on the initiative and said that it must not be misconstrued.
"There are specific questions over the Supreme Court's verdict about the reserved seats, which need to be duly considered and redressed," the minister said while talking to the media.
Terming the Speaker’s letter a 'milestone in the parliamentary history', he said it was articulated unequivocally in the Constitution that "the Parliament is supreme and has the sole jurisdiction to enact and amend laws".
It were the people who elected their representatives to the Parliament with an exclusive right to legislate or amend the Constitution, he added.
The minister said there should not be a trespass in terms of institutional domains in order to invigorate the parliamentary system in the country.
He reiterated that the Parliament had the exclusive mandate to carry out the legislative business, by amending or rewriting the Constitution.
The minister endorsed the Speaker's stance that there was already a law in the amended Election Act 2017 that clearly indicated that independent candidates would have to join a political party within 48 hours of the election.
How the clock could be turned back allowing those independent Members of the National Assembly who had already joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), to join another political party, he questioned.
Tarar highlighted the flaw in the verdict that the independent members had joined a political party (PTI) which did not any presence in the House.
Questioning the interpretation of Article 63-A in the current ruling, he recalled that the previous interpretation had led to the removal of Hamza Shehbaz led government in Punjab.
He said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would continue to play its role for the Parliament's sovereignty.
"Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has taken a remarkable step. He has always upheld his integrity by treating all parties in the Assembly with fairness and respect. He always ensures that no member faces injustice," the minister said.
Recent Stories
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan
Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..
PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points
President Biden says Pak-US relations important for regional security
Artificial Intelligence is taking over the smartphone industry, and here’s why ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with groundbreaking GMIS15 seconds ago
-
Governor Punjab hails role of Christians in country's development28 seconds ago
-
BISP arranges annual Milad event34 seconds ago
-
Protection of property, life of masses top priority: DPO Dera10 minutes ago
-
26 outlaws netted; drugs and weapons recovered10 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, two injured in road accident near Taxila10 minutes ago
-
Archery championship held in Kohat10 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review performance of anti polio campaign10 minutes ago
-
Governor not empowered to overrule decisions of cabinet: Azma Bokhari11 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of money laundering case against Parvez Elahi, others till Oct 1211 minutes ago
-
CM grieved over demise of four women in accident11 minutes ago
-
Murad, Mark Maloney discuss polio eradication drive in high risk UCs31 minutes ago