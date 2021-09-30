Speakers link prosperity of Pakistan with eradication of corruption

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :The first attribute of a good person is honesty and following the commands of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Pakistan will be prosperous, developed and stable, if we overcome the curse of corruption.

These views were expressed by the Principal Tameer-e-Nau Public College Abid Maqsood, renowned Journalist Tamgha Imtiaz Dr. Prof. Irfan Ahmed Baig and NAB Balochistan Representative Izzat Khatun during a seminar titled "Role of Students in Eliminating Corruption" organized by NAB in collaboration with Tameer-e-Nau Trust.

In their speeches, the speakers termed corruption as a poison for the society and stressed the need for joint efforts to eradicate it.

They said that social evils like corruption could be overcome by character building of students.

Addressing the function as the chief guest, the Principal of Tameer-e-Nau Public College said that he was grateful to NAB Balochistan for organizing a seminar on "The Role of Students in Eradicating Corruption" at his educational institute.

He said that teachers have been trying their best to educate students about the difference between Halal and Haraam, to educate them high social cultural values.

"Not only quality education is imparted in all the educational institutions run under Tameer-e-Nau Trust but we are also trying to build the character of our students," he said adding that, along with education, training is also provided in Tameer-e-Nau College.

Referring to the educational services of Professor Fazal Haq Mir, the founder of the Tameer-e-Nau Trust and a well-known scholar of Balochistan, he said that he always emphasized that students should not only get a high and prominent position in the board but they should be basically aware of the difference between halal and haraam. They should understand and adopt the culture and manners and high social cultural values.

Appreciating the role of NAB against corruption, Mr Abid said that National Accountability Bureau is working well against corruption. We and our students are consciously with NAB against corruption in the society.

We also believe that if our society is free from corruption then Pakistan will be prosperous, developed and stable.