Speakers mull over Change on Threats, Abuses and Harassment on social media against women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Speakers from all walks of life mulled over a Dialogue for Change on Threats, Abuses and Harassment on social media against women organized by Aks Foundation here on Wednesday.

On this occasion, senior journalists and civil society representatives said that there should be a mechanism to stop abusive language for working women and those women who are participating in politics.

The dialogue titled "Are we using language as a weapon against women" brought speakers of diverse background to deliberate their ideas.

Speaking on the occasion, Fouzia Shahid a senior Journalist said that violence against women was a social, economic, developmental, legal, educational, human rights, and health (physical and mental) issue of the society.

She said there was a dire need to educate youth to respect others and bear with different opinions.

The present situation, traditions and cultures were dynamic and evolved over time and were made evolving about the enhancement of life and about building and growth.

Speakers also said that there were harmful cultural and traditional practices to use abusive languages on social media and these were distorting the society's norms.

Therefore, it was need of the hour to develop a real civilize society through education and training the youth at their homes to stop the violence and threat against women on social medial.