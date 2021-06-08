Speakers observes COVID-19 kills mostly chain smokers, call for global campaign against tobacco

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The speakers at a webinar have observed that Coronavirus has devoured the lives of those people in Pakistan, India, USA, UK and other countries who were the chain smokers and it is still lethal for such sorts of natives across the globe.

They said that around 90 percent of lung cancer in Pakistan were the outcome of being chain smokers, therefore they said there is dire need to create awareness among the masses not only in Pakistan but worldwide as 1.1 billion people were accustomed to tobacco on the planet.

This they said while addressing the webinar titled "Anti-Tobacco Awareness session" which was organized by Pakistan Study Centre (PSC) of University of Sindh Jamshoro in collaboration with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital and Research Centre on Tuesday.

In his presidential remarks, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro said that the youths were increasingly smoking, which causing negative effect on their health.

He said that the students needed to be made aware of the deadly effects of smoking from their school age so that they might not get into the habit of smoking when they came to colleges and universities.

"There should be rehabilitation centres in the country for the youths who have become addicted to cigarettes or tobacco where by brainwashing them and creating awareness among them, their lives can be saved from this insidious disease", he said.

" The Director PSC Dr Shuja Ahmed Mahesar emphasized the need to create awareness among youngsters about hazardous effects of tobacco on their health and said that there was a high increase in the number of smokers across the world including Pakistan.

He informed that at present there were as many as 1.1 billion smokers across the globe including Pakistan. "This number is increasing day by day, thus; the anti-tobacco campaigns at international level are required to be organized in order to create awareness about how to quit smoking", he emphasized.

The guest speaker Dr Mahreen Khalid explained the effects of tobacco on various parts of the human body including lungs, liver, kidney and brain and termed it extremely dangerous for an individual's survival.

She said that 80 to 90 percent of lung cancers were found to be chain smokers and their mortality ratio was also recorded to be higher than other forms for cancer. She explained various tips and techniques that can be used to quit smoking and get good riddance from it.

Dr Mahreen Khalid argued that the Coronavirus severely affected and devoured the lives of those across the world who were chain smokers. "Chain smokers can easily be prey to COVID-19 because they do not have much of an immune system", she said.

The webinar was attended by a large number of faculty members, students and scholars of the university.