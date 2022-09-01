Speakers paid glowing tribute to late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani

Speakers paid rich tribute to the late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani on his first death anniversary and eulogized the freedom fighter as the man of principle who never compromised on his ideology of free Kashmir till his last breath

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Speakers paid rich tribute to the late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani on his first death anniversary and eulogized the freedom fighter as the man of principle who never compromised on his ideology of free Kashmir till his last breath.

They were speaking at a seminar which was organized by Friends of Kashmir International with the cooperation of Pakistan Youth Council here on Thursday.

They urged that it was the need of hour to spread the message of late hurriyat leader to every corner of the globe "Hum Pakistan hain, Pakistan Hamara hay (We are Pakistan and Pakistan is ours)." They said that youth must use latest technology with their social media accounts to contribute and support the move of Kashmir freedom and encourage all those who were associated with this move.

The Hurriyet leaders maintained that Syed Ali Geelani's services for the Kashmir cause would always be remembered in the annals of Kashmir history. Reiterating their pledge to continue the martyred leader's mission, they said that Kashmiris who had rendered matchless sacrifices to achieve their cherished goal would continue the mission of their beloved leader Syed Ali Geelani despite all odds.

President AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry also highlighted the services and sacrifices pf Geelani for the movement of Kashmir freedom adding that Syed Ali Geelani was a great personality who stood against the evil powers and struggled for the freedom of Kashmiris.

The president expressed that so far the remarkable slogan of Geelani was still living in the hearts of people "Hum Pakistan hain, Pakistan Hamara hay." He said that no doubt Geelani's services would be remained in the heart and mind of the people. Terming Geelani as a symbol of courage and perseverance, Barrister Chaudhary said that Geelani spent his entire life advocating Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Being a strong voice against India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, Syed Ali Geelani had to face the wrath of the Indian authorities. He was kept in various jails for more than 13 years.

Syed Ali Geelani had rightly pointed out, before hand, the illegal, unconstitutional and unilateral actions taken by the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on and post August 05, 2019.

Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone said that late Syed Ali Geelani was made to suffer because of his political ideology. He said that at a time when he needed intensive care, the brutal Indian army forcibly detained him and kept him under house detention for several years.

Former Prime Minister AJK Sardar Mir Attiqur Rehman said that Syed Ali Geelani, the veteran Hurriyat leader and icon of Kashmir freedom movement was undoubtedly the tallest personality in the resistance history of Jammu and Kashmir.

Syed Ali Geelani was the creator of the famous slogan 'Hum Pakistan Hain, Pakistan Hamara Hai', which is reverberating in every part of the world, where Kashmiris were present.

As a result of his dedication to the Kashmir cause, every single Kashmiri has become Syed Ali Gilani, today.

The symbol of valour, courage and resistance against the Indian oppression, the veteran leader all along his life championed the just cause of holding of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ex-premier of AJK Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that Indian government day and night working to change the whole demographic of IIOJK.

He urged that collective efforts needed to highlight the Kahsmir cause at all global forums and expose the inhuman activities of indian army.

He had stated that when demography will be changed in favour of Hindus in Kashmir like in Jammu then India may concede to plebiscite in the territory.

The chairperson Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussain Mallick also paid tribute to Shaheed Syed Ali Shah Geelani said that Syed Ali Geelani was a symbol of resistance against Indian occupation and torchbearer of Kashmiri freedom movement.

He spent more than a decade in Indian prisons for this unwavering stance on Kashmir dispute and was a truly legendary figure in the Kashmiris' struggle for freedom from Indian yoke, she added.

Syed Ali Geelani was a staunch proponent of Kashmir's merger with Pakistan and his legacy will continue to guide and inspire Kashmir's present as well as coming generations, she added.

The chairperson also said that Syed Ali Geelani's life long struggle for the Kashmir cause will be written in golden words in the annals of Kashmir history and he remained passionate advocate of J&K's accession to Pakistan all along his life.

The slogan 'Hum Pakistan Hain, Pakistan Hamara Ha' was coined by Syed Ali Geelani, she said.

She also said that Kashmiri people will observe complete shutdown in IIOJK on Geelani's first martyrdom anniversary on Thursday and a March would be held in Srinagar to pay homage to Syed Ali Geelani.