UrduPoint.com

Speakers Paid Glowing Tribute To Late Hurriyat Leader Syed Ali Geelani

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2022 | 07:45 PM

Speakers paid glowing tribute to late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani

Speakers paid rich tribute to the late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani on his first death anniversary and eulogized the freedom fighter as the man of principle who never compromised on his ideology of free Kashmir till his last breath

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Speakers paid rich tribute to the late Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani on his first death anniversary and eulogized the freedom fighter as the man of principle who never compromised on his ideology of free Kashmir till his last breath.

They were speaking at a seminar which was organized by Friends of Kashmir International with the cooperation of Pakistan Youth Council here on Thursday.

They urged that it was the need of hour to spread the message of late hurriyat leader to every corner of the globe "Hum Pakistan hain, Pakistan Hamara hay (We are Pakistan and Pakistan is ours)." They said that youth must use latest technology with their social media accounts to contribute and support the move of Kashmir freedom and encourage all those who were associated with this move.

The Hurriyet leaders maintained that Syed Ali Geelani's services for the Kashmir cause would always be remembered in the annals of Kashmir history. Reiterating their pledge to continue the martyred leader's mission, they said that Kashmiris who had rendered matchless sacrifices to achieve their cherished goal would continue the mission of their beloved leader Syed Ali Geelani despite all odds.

President AJK Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry also highlighted the services and sacrifices pf Geelani for the movement of Kashmir freedom adding that Syed Ali Geelani was a great personality who stood against the evil powers and struggled for the freedom of Kashmiris.

The president expressed that so far the remarkable slogan of Geelani was still living in the hearts of people "Hum Pakistan hain, Pakistan Hamara hay." He said that no doubt Geelani's services would be remained in the heart and mind of the people. Terming Geelani as a symbol of courage and perseverance, Barrister Chaudhary said that Geelani spent his entire life advocating Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Being a strong voice against India's illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir, Syed Ali Geelani had to face the wrath of the Indian authorities. He was kept in various jails for more than 13 years.

Syed Ali Geelani had rightly pointed out, before hand, the illegal, unconstitutional and unilateral actions taken by the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government on and post August 05, 2019.

Hurriyat leader Abdul Hameed Lone said that late Syed Ali Geelani was made to suffer because of his political ideology. He said that at a time when he needed intensive care, the brutal Indian army forcibly detained him and kept him under house detention for several years.

Former Prime Minister AJK Sardar Mir Attiqur Rehman said that Syed Ali Geelani, the veteran Hurriyat leader and icon of Kashmir freedom movement was undoubtedly the tallest personality in the resistance history of Jammu and Kashmir.

Syed Ali Geelani was the creator of the famous slogan 'Hum Pakistan Hain, Pakistan Hamara Hai', which is reverberating in every part of the world, where Kashmiris were present.

As a result of his dedication to the Kashmir cause, every single Kashmiri has become Syed Ali Gilani, today.

The symbol of valour, courage and resistance against the Indian oppression, the veteran leader all along his life championed the just cause of holding of plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ex-premier of AJK Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi said that Indian government day and night working to change the whole demographic of IIOJK.

He urged that collective efforts needed to highlight the Kahsmir cause at all global forums and expose the inhuman activities of indian army.

He had stated that when demography will be changed in favour of Hindus in Kashmir like in Jammu then India may concede to plebiscite in the territory.

The chairperson Peace and Culture Organization Mushaal Hussain Mallick also paid tribute to Shaheed Syed Ali Shah Geelani said that Syed Ali Geelani was a symbol of resistance against Indian occupation and torchbearer of Kashmiri freedom movement.

He spent more than a decade in Indian prisons for this unwavering stance on Kashmir dispute and was a truly legendary figure in the Kashmiris' struggle for freedom from Indian yoke, she added.

Syed Ali Geelani was a staunch proponent of Kashmir's merger with Pakistan and his legacy will continue to guide and inspire Kashmir's present as well as coming generations, she added.

The chairperson also said that Syed Ali Geelani's life long struggle for the Kashmir cause will be written in golden words in the annals of Kashmir history and he remained passionate advocate of J&K's accession to Pakistan all along his life.

The slogan 'Hum Pakistan Hain, Pakistan Hamara Ha' was coined by Syed Ali Geelani, she said.

She also said that Kashmiri people will observe complete shutdown in IIOJK on Geelani's first martyrdom anniversary on Thursday and a March would be held in Srinagar to pay homage to Syed Ali Geelani.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister World Army Technology Martyrs Shaheed Syed Ali Shah Geelani Social Media Guide Jammu Srinagar Man Azad Jammu And Kashmir March May August 2019 Gold Post All From Government

Recent Stories

DC Abbottabad for immediate relief activities in f ..

DC Abbottabad for immediate relief activities in flood hit areas

46 seconds ago
 Babar to be a cricket star: Nizakat Khan

Babar to be a cricket star: Nizakat Khan

48 seconds ago
 Ali elected as president during Khaliq Dina Hall L ..

Ali elected as president during Khaliq Dina Hall Library Association Elections

50 seconds ago
 Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar informs Gordon Brown of d ..

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar informs Gordon Brown of devastating floods in Pakistan

51 seconds ago
 US Conducting Technological Blockade by Restrictin ..

US Conducting Technological Blockade by Restricting Computer Chips Trade - Beiji ..

5 minutes ago
 PML-N Dera distributes ration among 500 flood-affe ..

PML-N Dera distributes ration among 500 flood-affected families

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.