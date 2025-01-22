Speakers paid rich tribute to renowned violinist Ustad Raees Ahmed Khan

Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Rawalpindi organized a grand event titled "Aiteraf-e-fun" to honor internationally renowned violinist Ustad Raees Ahmed Khan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Punjab Arts Council (PAC) Rawalpindi organized a grand event titled "Aiteraf-e-fun" to honor internationally renowned violinist Ustad Raees Ahmed Khan. The event was organized to pay tribute for his over 40 years of contributions to the field of music.

Yahya Hussain Shah, Advisor to the Chairman Senate was the chief guest on the occasion while Dr Fauzia Saeed, Prof Shahbaz Ali, Hasan Abbas Raza, Khalid Siddiqui and Dr Seema also attended the event.

The speakers highlighted that Ustad Raees Ahmed Khan rendered exceptional services in the field of music and was honored with prestigious national awards such as the Presidential Award for Pride of Performance, Sitara-i-Imtiaz, and Hilal-i-Imtiaz, which recognize his extraordinary talent. They further highlighted that Ustad Rais has brought international acclaim to Pakistan and is a true pride of the nation.

Yahya Hussain Shah remarked that honoring an artist during their lifetime is a commendable initiative.

He also appreciated PAC Rawalpindi for organizing such impressive events in this regard.

Director of the PAC Rawalpindi, Sajjad Hussain while addressing the ceremony, stated that Ustad Raees Ahmed Khan’s ability to seamlessly blend Eastern and Western melodies on the violin distinguishes his art from that of other musicians.

"Raees Ahmed Khan introduced Pakistan’s culture and music to various countries through his performances and his enchanting violin tunes captivated audiences worldwide, making him a prominent symbol of Pakistan in the international music scene", he said. He further highlighted that his contributions were not limited to music alone but he also played a significant role in mentoring young musicians.

During the event, Ustad Raees Ahmed Khan mesmerized the audience with his captivating violin performance.