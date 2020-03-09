UrduPoint.com
Speakers Paid Tribute To Renowned Women

Mon 09th March 2020 | 03:55 PM

Speakers paid tribute to renowned women

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Joint Action Forum with collaboration of Sindh Suhai Sath, a local non government, organized an event in connection of International Women Day here for paying a tribute to various women, showcasing different women path-breakers who have dared to take the road less-traveled, thought big and achieved the extraordinary.

The Joint Action Forum activists participated enthusiastically and emphasized how gender equality, empowerment of women, women' s full enjoyment of human rights and the eradication of poverty are essential to economic and social development. They also stressed the vital role of women as agents of development. A slide show was presented about the women who have reinvented themselves, discovered their potential and achieved their dreams.

Prof Irfana Mallah and Prof Amar Sindhu highlighted the importance of International Women's day and paid tribute to all the renowned women for their constant efforts and dedication to service for her community.

Speakers including Dr Aisha Dharejo, Rizwana Memon, Atiya Khoso and other speakers Said that women at everywhere have the capacity to demonstrate a high level responsibility and a great role of bringing the social, economic and political outstanding in a given community, so we are here to promote the unity and equality of women.

Hundreds of women from various sectors including Aurat Foundation, Home-Net Pakistan, education Department and women development department attended the rally, started from Lab-e- Mehran chowk to Sukkur Press Club on Sunday evening.

The event created awareness among the women and audience about the historical foundations of women's movement and women's right with respect to international conventions and the national constitution on human rights. It also gave a rationale for the existing international and national efforts addressing gender issues.

