Open Menu

Speakers Paid Tribute To Resilience Of Kashmiri Women

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 11:52 PM

Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women

In recognition of International Women's Day, YFK with the collaboration of the National University of Technology hosted a seminar titled "International Women's Day: A Tribute to the Resilience of Kashmiri Women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) In recognition of International Women's Day, YFK with the collaboration of the National University of Technology hosted a seminar titled "International Women's Day: A Tribute to the Resilience of Kashmiri Women."

Speakers, including Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Ms. Mussarat Rafique, Ms.Sana Mirza, Ms.Rabia Fajer Pasha, Mr. Abdul Hameed Lone, Dr. Noor Fatima, and Mr. Zaman Bajwa highlighted the importance of International Women’s Day and paid tribute to the resilience of Kashmiri women, said a press release.

The event started with a powerful documentary screening that shed light on the struggles and triumphs of Kashmiri women.

Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Member National Assembly, stressed the critical role Kashmiri women play in safeguarding cultural heritage and advocating for peace.

Ms. Sana Mirza, Senior anchorperson, emphasized the need for amplifying the voices of Kashmiri women and ensuring their participation in decision-making processes, while Mr. Abdul Hameed Lone, APHC Leader, commended the "unbreakable spirit of Kashmiri women in the face of adversity.”

He also addressed the tragic events of mass rape by Indian occupational forces like Kunan Poshpora.

Maj Gen Raz Ali Khan, HI (M), DG Skills & ATR NUTECH, AVM Muhammad Asif Aslam SI (M), DG NORIC, NUTECH also graced the event and presented the Souvenirs to the speakers.

Related Topics

India National Assembly Technology Women National University Event

Recent Stories

Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

3 minutes ago
 EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women co ..

EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan schoo ..

NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework

23 minutes ago
 7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held ..

7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS

26 minutes ago
 MoEA hosts international banking courses

MoEA hosts international banking courses

22 minutes ago
 Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for wo ..

Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls

26 minutes ago
Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

26 minutes ago
 FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of st ..

FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of stakeholders on food security an ..

26 minutes ago
 Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamb ..

Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamblers in Liaquatabad

26 minutes ago
 Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as Presid ..

Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as President: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh ..

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan joins OIC FMs call for immediate ceasefir ..

Pakistan joins OIC FMs call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

37 minutes ago
 Sindh Assembly passes resolution to declare Zulifi ..

Sindh Assembly passes resolution to declare Zulifikar Ali Bhutto as "National De ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan