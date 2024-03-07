Speakers Paid Tribute To Resilience Of Kashmiri Women
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 11:52 PM
In recognition of International Women's Day, YFK with the collaboration of the National University of Technology hosted a seminar titled "International Women's Day: A Tribute to the Resilience of Kashmiri Women
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) In recognition of International Women's Day, YFK with the collaboration of the National University of Technology hosted a seminar titled "International Women's Day: A Tribute to the Resilience of Kashmiri Women."
Speakers, including Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Ms. Mussarat Rafique, Ms.Sana Mirza, Ms.Rabia Fajer Pasha, Mr. Abdul Hameed Lone, Dr. Noor Fatima, and Mr. Zaman Bajwa highlighted the importance of International Women’s Day and paid tribute to the resilience of Kashmiri women, said a press release.
The event started with a powerful documentary screening that shed light on the struggles and triumphs of Kashmiri women.
Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Member National Assembly, stressed the critical role Kashmiri women play in safeguarding cultural heritage and advocating for peace.
Ms. Sana Mirza, Senior anchorperson, emphasized the need for amplifying the voices of Kashmiri women and ensuring their participation in decision-making processes, while Mr. Abdul Hameed Lone, APHC Leader, commended the "unbreakable spirit of Kashmiri women in the face of adversity.”
He also addressed the tragic events of mass rape by Indian occupational forces like Kunan Poshpora.
Maj Gen Raz Ali Khan, HI (M), DG Skills & ATR NUTECH, AVM Muhammad Asif Aslam SI (M), DG NORIC, NUTECH also graced the event and presented the Souvenirs to the speakers.
Recent Stories
Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members
EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan
NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework
7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS
MoEA hosts international banking courses
Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls
Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences
FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of stakeholders on food security an ..
Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamblers in Liaquatabad
Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as President: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh ..
Pakistan joins OIC FMs call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
Sindh Assembly passes resolution to declare Zulifikar Ali Bhutto as "National De ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members3 minutes ago
-
EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan15 minutes ago
-
NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework23 minutes ago
-
Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls26 minutes ago
-
Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences26 minutes ago
-
FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of stakeholders on food security analysis26 minutes ago
-
Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamblers in Liaquatabad26 minutes ago
-
Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as President: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif43 minutes ago
-
Pakistan joins OIC FMs call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza37 minutes ago
-
Sindh Assembly passes resolution to declare Zulifikar Ali Bhutto as "National Democratic Hero"45 minutes ago
-
ICP implements stringent security measures in Islamabad45 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to provide equal opportunities to women in all sectors: CM Bugti1 hour ago