Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) In recognition of International Women's Day, YFK with the collaboration of the National University of Technology hosted a seminar titled "International Women's Day: A Tribute to the Resilience of Kashmiri Women."

Speakers, including Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Ms. Mussarat Rafique, Ms.Sana Mirza, Ms.Rabia Fajer Pasha, Mr. Abdul Hameed Lone, Dr. Noor Fatima, and Mr. Zaman Bajwa highlighted the importance of International Women’s Day and paid tribute to the resilience of Kashmiri women, said a press release.

The event started with a powerful documentary screening that shed light on the struggles and triumphs of Kashmiri women.

Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Member National Assembly, stressed the critical role Kashmiri women play in safeguarding cultural heritage and advocating for peace.

Ms. Sana Mirza, Senior anchorperson, emphasized the need for amplifying the voices of Kashmiri women and ensuring their participation in decision-making processes, while Mr. Abdul Hameed Lone, APHC Leader, commended the "unbreakable spirit of Kashmiri women in the face of adversity.”

He also addressed the tragic events of mass rape by Indian occupational forces like Kunan Poshpora.

Maj Gen Raz Ali Khan, HI (M), DG Skills & ATR NUTECH, AVM Muhammad Asif Aslam SI (M), DG NORIC, NUTECH also graced the event and presented the Souvenirs to the speakers.