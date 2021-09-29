Speakers paid tributes to Ex-SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Rajab Memon

The speakers at a reference paid rich tributes to the service of Ex-Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam and well known educationist Dr. Rajab Memon here on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The speakers at a reference paid rich tributes to the service of Ex-Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam and well known educationist Dr. Rajab Memon here on Wednesday.

The reference was held in memory of Dr. Rajab Ali Memon at the main auditorium hall of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam on Wednesday which was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri in attendance of a large number of working and former varsity heads, academicians, writers and students.

Among others, Former and Founding Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Abdul Qadir Ansari, Former Chairman of Pakistan Science Foundation and Former Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Bashir Ahmed Sheikh, Vice Chancellor of University of Sufism and Modern Sciences Dr. Parveen Manshi, Former Vice Chancellors Dr. Muhammad Safar Mirjat and Dr Zaheer-ud-Din Mirani were the prominent who attended the reference.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr.Fateh Marri while addressing the participants said that due to guidance of Dr. Rajab Memon his students playing key roles for the progress and prosperity of the country were holding key positions. Dr.Rajab Memon was a leader and he worked with sincerity for promotion of education and research, he said.

He said that his focus was on the development of the people of Sindh, the betterment of society and establishment of institutions at the par of international standards. He said that Dr.Rajab Memon has been a dynamic figure in the field of teaching and research and under his guidance we have worked with him on various projects in the deserts and mountains of Sindh.

Dr. Rajab Memon He replaced the traditional and superficial work and introduced the trends of exploration, the Vice Chancellor said and added that the university management has planned to recognize the varsity's teachers, who have rendered valuable services in Sindh Agriculture University.

Under this programme, he informed that scholarships would be given in their name aimed to pay homage to these personalities. In this regard, he informed that the management would raise funds and start scholarships for students and the first scholarship of a Master's student would be given in the name of Dr.Rajab Memon from next year.

Among others, Dr. Bashir Ahmed Sheikh, former Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation Islamabad, Dr. Parveen Manshi Vice Chancellor, University of Sufism and Modern Sciences, Dr Mujeeb-ud-Din Sahrai, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madrasat-ul-Islam Karachi, Dr.Muhammad Safar Mirjat and Dr. Zahiruddin Mirani Ex Vice Chancellors Sindh Agriculture University, Imran Memon, younger son of Dr. Rajab Memon, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kambhar, Arbab Rameez, Dr. Junaid Memon, Dr. Abdullah Arijo, Prof. Ali Nawaz Leghari, Prof. Suresh Kumar Wadhwani, Dr. Hemandas Lohano, Abu Sajid Muhammad Samo, Faqeer Mohammad Dhol and Gul Hassan Leghari also shared their views and highlighted the efforts of Dr. rajab Memon for promotion of education and research in the country.

Later, Dr. A.Q Ansari, Dr Fateh Marri, Dr. Parveen Munshi and others jointly inaugurated a library named after Dr. Rajab Memon in the Faculty of Social Sciences, where former retired Professor Dr. Muhammad Ismail Rind also handed over a donation cheque of Rupees One Lac.