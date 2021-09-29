UrduPoint.com

Speakers Paid Tributes To Ex-SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Rajab Memon

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 10:00 PM

Speakers paid tributes to Ex-SAU Vice Chancellor Dr. Rajab Memon

The speakers at a reference paid rich tributes to the service of Ex-Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam and well known educationist Dr. Rajab Memon here on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The speakers at a reference paid rich tributes to the service of Ex-Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam and well known educationist Dr. Rajab Memon here on Wednesday.

The reference was held in memory of Dr. Rajab Ali Memon at the main auditorium hall of Sindh Agriculture University TandoJam on Wednesday which was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri in attendance of a large number of working and former varsity heads, academicians, writers and students.

Among others, Former and Founding Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Abdul Qadir Ansari, Former Chairman of Pakistan Science Foundation and Former Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University Dr. Bashir Ahmed Sheikh, Vice Chancellor of University of Sufism and Modern Sciences Dr. Parveen Manshi, Former Vice Chancellors Dr. Muhammad Safar Mirjat and Dr Zaheer-ud-Din Mirani were the prominent who attended the reference.

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr.Fateh Marri while addressing the participants said that due to guidance of Dr. Rajab Memon his students playing key roles for the progress and prosperity of the country were holding key positions. Dr.Rajab Memon was a leader and he worked with sincerity for promotion of education and research, he said.

He said that his focus was on the development of the people of Sindh, the betterment of society and establishment of institutions at the par of international standards. He said that Dr.Rajab Memon has been a dynamic figure in the field of teaching and research and under his guidance we have worked with him on various projects in the deserts and mountains of Sindh.

Dr. Rajab Memon He replaced the traditional and superficial work and introduced the trends of exploration, the Vice Chancellor said and added that the university management has planned to recognize the varsity's teachers, who have rendered valuable services in Sindh Agriculture University.

Under this programme, he informed that scholarships would be given in their name aimed to pay homage to these personalities. In this regard, he informed that the management would raise funds and start scholarships for students and the first scholarship of a Master's student would be given in the name of Dr.Rajab Memon from next year.

Among others, Dr. Bashir Ahmed Sheikh, former Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation Islamabad, Dr. Parveen Manshi Vice Chancellor, University of Sufism and Modern Sciences, Dr Mujeeb-ud-Din Sahrai, Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madrasat-ul-Islam Karachi, Dr.Muhammad Safar Mirjat and Dr. Zahiruddin Mirani Ex Vice Chancellors Sindh Agriculture University, Imran Memon, younger son of Dr. Rajab Memon, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kambhar, Arbab Rameez, Dr. Junaid Memon, Dr. Abdullah Arijo, Prof. Ali Nawaz Leghari, Prof. Suresh Kumar Wadhwani, Dr. Hemandas Lohano, Abu Sajid Muhammad Samo, Faqeer Mohammad Dhol and Gul Hassan Leghari also shared their views and highlighted the efforts of Dr. rajab Memon for promotion of education and research in the country.

Later, Dr. A.Q Ansari, Dr Fateh Marri, Dr. Parveen Munshi and others jointly inaugurated a library named after Dr. Rajab Memon in the Faculty of Social Sciences, where former retired Professor Dr. Muhammad Ismail Rind also handed over a donation cheque of Rupees One Lac.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Education Agriculture Student Progress From

Recent Stories

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to fami ..

ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 now extended to family members aged 6 to 70

5 minutes ago
 RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors fro ..

RTA announces free bus rides for Expo visitors from 9 locations in Dubai

19 minutes ago
 UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International ..

UAE to host 85th General Assembly of International Electrotechnical Commission a ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan

UAE Cabinet ministers sworn in at Qasr Al Watan

20 minutes ago
 Ministry of Health wins two awards in Sharjah Gove ..

Ministry of Health wins two awards in Sharjah Government Communication Award 202 ..

50 minutes ago
 Capital police in action against illegal weapon ho ..

Capital police in action against illegal weapon holders

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.