Speakers passed recommendations for improving irrigation, drainage system in Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ):The 3-day conference on "Integrated flood management under changing climate scenario" concluded at the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro on Friday with passage of recommendations from researchers and experts for bringing improvement in irrigation and drainage system in Sindh province.

According to university spokesman, the conference was organized by the US-Pakistan Centre of Advance Study in Water of Mehran University in joint collaboration with Xinjian Institute of Ecology and Geography and Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The researchers and experts also recommended strengthening the embankments of Sindh river and improvement in Left Bank Outfall Drain and Right Bank Outfall Drain projects in order to avert the havoc which experienced by the people of the province during heavy rains and floods in the year 2022.

They also recommended the advance weather interactive processing system in order to adopt precautionary measures against heavy rains and floods in future as forecast by meteorologist due to climate change.

While recommending the construction of more protective embankments at the natural passage of floodwater, they also suggested bringing improvement with proper monitoring of water flow at Chakhi are of Balochistan province at the time of monsoon rains in future.

The researchers and experts also recommended the removal of encroachments at lakes and natural water reservoirs of the province. They also underlined the need of formation of effective strategies in order to meet the challenges of emergency and post flood situation.