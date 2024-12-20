Speakers pay glowing tribute to acclaimed calligrahper Rashid Seyal

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Renowned, academc, poet, writer, and artist Prof Anwar Jamal stated that celebrated calligrapher Rashid Seyal was an artist who had complete mastery of his craft.

He made these remarks while presiding over a condolence reference organized by the Multan Arts Council for internationally acclaimed calligrapher Rashid Seyal. He said that Mr Seyal had earned his unique and distinguished position in the field of calligraphy through years of hard work and dedication.

Director Multan Arts Council, Saleem Qaiser, said that admirers of Rashid Seyal art are found all over the world. He was a true and genuine artist. The deceased's daughter, Raina Rashid, said that her father was a great man, a true and devout Muslim, and had never caused anyone any distress. He was a humanitarian artist and personality, she added.

Renowned lawyer Waseem Mumtaz stated that artists like Rashid Seyal are born once in centuries. His dedication to his craft was exemplary. Director of the Department of Public Relations, Sajad Jahania, mentioned that he was an artist with a compassionate heart. Through his art, he created a unique identity and recognition worldwide.

Famous columnist and writer Shakir Hussain Shakir said that Rashid Seyal's inner self was as clear and transparent as a mirror. Artists like him, both great in their craft and character, are not born every day.

Eminent broadcaster Bahar Hussain said that Rashid Seyal was an exemplary father and husband. Alongside his art, he always took care of his family's needs. Dr. Abdul Baseer stated that the deceaed was a great artist whose work is acknowledged by all.

Famous writer and columnist Azhar Saleem Mjoka said that Mr Seyal served the art with sincerity and gained respect and recognition all over the world because of his art. Rashid Seyal's brother, Hafiz Kamal Hussain, said the deceased was an extraordinary artist and a great human being. He led a dignified life.

Among others the ceremony was also addressed by Prof Shoaib Ibrahim, Prof Shahid Abbas, Azhar Abbas, Sohail Abdi, Farah Rehman, Noorul Amin Khakwani, Zishan Rasikh, Ustaad Saghir Ahmad, and Muhammad Mushtaq.

Besides the family, a large number of people hailing from all walks of life attended the reference.