Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) A condolence reference was held under the auspices of Multan Arts Council for renowned scholar, researcher, poet, novelist, critic, and academician Dr. Aslam Ansari.

It was presided over by notable writer and critic Dr. Anwar Ahmed, while Asif Ali Farakh was chief guest on the occasion.

Director Arts Council Multan Saleem Qaiser, Dr. Shozab Kazmi, Shakir Hussain Shakir, Raza, Qamar Raza Shehzad, Amir Shehzad Siddiqui, and others spoke about Dr. Aslam Ansari's literary and research contributions, praising his scholarly work on Iqbal and his Persian poetry.

Speakers noted his unparalleled love for Multan and its people, highlighting that he not only preserved the city’s culture and traditions but also authored a book titled "Sheher-e-Tilismat," documenting various aspects of Multan's history.

They emphasized that his collection of over 10,000 Persian couplets after Allama Iqbal is a significant addition to the literary horizon.

The speakers remarked that the world of urdu literature and research has lost a great personality. Dr. Aslam Ansari, known for his profound intellectual insight and exceptional research contributions, left an irreplaceable void in the academic world, and his scholarly and literary achievements will always be remembered.

Dr Aslam Ansari son, Asif Ali Farrukh stated that Dr. Aslam Ansari’s character was an example for students and researchers. A resolution was also presented by Amir Shehzad Siddiqui to name the hall of the Multan Arts Council after Dr. Aslam Ansari. Dr. Anwar Ahmed mentioned that all individuals connected to Urdu literature, along with his students and friends, share deep sorrow over his passing. The gathering concluded with a prayer for the departed soul, asking Allah Almighty to grant him a place in His mercy and to give his family patience.

His scholarly and literary legacy will continue to thrive through the marks he left behind.