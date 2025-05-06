Open Menu

Speakers Pay Glowing Tributes To Dr AB Ashraf

Faizan Hashmi Published May 06, 2025 | 11:08 PM

Speakers in a condolence reference of Dr AB Ashraf paid glowing tribute to his meritorious services for Urdu literature in particular and teaching in general here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Speakers in a condolence reference of Dr AB Ashraf paid glowing tribute to his meritorious services for urdu literature in particular and teaching in general here on Tuesday.

Bahauddin Zakariya University, (BZU) Urdu department organized the memorial reference to pay tribute to the late Dr. A.B. Ashraf, former Head of the Urdu Department.

It was presided over by Dr. Anwar Ahmad, with distinguished guests including Dr. Muhammad Amin, Dr. Mukhtar Zafar, Azhar Saleem Majoka, and others.

Addressing the reference, Dr Anwar Ahmad recalled his long professional association and friendship with Dr. A.B. Ashraf, and mentioned that Dr. Ashraf had a deep love for the culture, civilization, society, and people of Turkey.

He admitted, "I also lived in Turkey for four years, but I did not have the same feelings for the Turks that Mr. A.B. Ashraf had."

Dr. Najeeb Jamal said when he spoke, his emotions spoke with him and he was a teacher through and through, and a complete family man.

Dr. Aqila Basheer said, "His loud yet beautiful voice and measured style of lecturing used to mesmerize us.

We would often think that perhaps this is what truly educated people are like."

Chairperson Urdu Dept Dr. Farzana Kokab said, "Our teachers are shining examples of courage, determination, resolve, open-mindedness, kindness, competence, merit, hard work, and distinction. By following the guiding principles of our teachers and adopting the positive qualities of their character as a beacon, we can pave the way to our own success."

Dr AB Ashraf's eldest son, Prof Naeem Ashraf shared that his father always encouraged those around him to move forward, guided them, helped them, and genuinely rejoiced in their progress.

Others speakers paid heartfelt tributes to the late scholar, highlighting his exceptional contributions to literature and academia in both Pakistan and Türkiye. They also shared personal memories reflecting his impactful personality and scholarly legacy.

Among others the reference was attended by faculty members including Dr. Shazia Ambreen, Dr. Khawar Nawazish, and Dr. Zafar Hussain Haral, along with numerous prominent literary figures.

