Speakers pay rich tribute to legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Speakers pay rich tribute to legendry poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz. The speakers at a ceremony, in connection with Faiz Ahmed Faiz Day celebrations, presented rich tribute to the literary work of the legendary poet, who is often dubbed as the voice of revolution. The ceremony was held at the President House.

Paying tribute to the intellectual and revolutionary poet of urdu language, President Dr Arif Alvi shed light on his personal interactions with Faiz Ahmed Faiz. Legendary artist Zia Mohyeddin highlighted great works of Faiz Ahmed Faiz in poetry and verse.

The speakers said that Faiz's poems conveying the grievances of the lover as well as of the era, enunciated both the themes of love and revolution simultaneously.

While the twentieth century poet, using the power of writing, Faiz raised his voice against social injustice, they said and added that Faiz was restricted from expressing his views owing to which he was also imprisoned for four years, later.

Other than English, Urdu and Punjabi, Faiz was also well-versed in Persian and Arabic languages.

Artists from National academy of Performing Arts presented their performances on Faiz Ahmed Faiz's poetry. Federal ministers, parliamentarians, artists, and people from all walks of life also attended the event.

Faiz Ahmad Faiz was born on February 13, 1911 in Sialkot, the birthplace of Poet of the East, Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

After having completing his education, Faiz worked as a teacher, journalist and a politician as well.

He also served in British Army before independence of Pakistan and was promoted up to a rank of lieutenant-colonel. However Faiz resigned in 1947 to join Pakistan Times, a local newspaper of progressive narrative.

Faiz was also among the first ever official Pakistani delegation to visit Bangladesh. On conclusion of Bangladesh tour he wrote his famous Ghazal "Hum Kay Thehray Ajnabi".

Faiz Ahmad Ahmad was awarded the Lenin Peace prize in 1963, which was equivalent to the Nobel Prize in the then USSR