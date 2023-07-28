Open Menu

Speakers Pay Rich Tribute To Shaheed-e-Karbala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 01:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :Speakers paid rich tribute to martyrs of Karbala and termed the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) an emblem of courage and bravery against injustice and oppression, here at the 45th Hussainia Conference held at Raza Hall, here Friday.

Senior politician Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi chaired the conference and stated, "The martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) will be remembered forever." Hazrat Imam Hussain faced oppression with patience, said Qureshi. He strongly condemned incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden and Denmark and stressed upon Muslim Ummah to raise effective voices.

"The message of Hazrat Imam Hussain is not only for one religion or region but it was a universal message." He recalled that the UN termed March 15 as a special day to create awareness about Islamophobia.

He also lauded the expression of unity by Ulema from various schools of thought.

Allama Akram Mujahid, Dr Siddique Qadiri, and some others also spoke and stated that the message of the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain RA would continue to guide people to stand against cruelty.

On the occasion, Zain Hussain Qureshi, Zain Baloch, Ishaaq Baloch, Tariq Qadiri, and many others were also present.

