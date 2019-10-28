Speakers pay rich tributes to Armed Forces, People of Pakistan

Overseas Pakistanis Welfare Council (OPWC) organised a ceremony in connection with Pakistan Defence Day which was attended by Pakistani Diaspora representatives and Community Members on October 26

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ):Overseas Pakistanis Welfare Council (OPWC) organised a ceremony in connection with Pakistan Defence Day which was attended by Pakistani Diaspora representatives and Community Members on October 26.

Pakistan's High Commissioner to United Kingdom (UK), Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, who was the chief guest, paid rich tributes to the Armed Forces as well as people of Pakistan for defending the country in the face of external threats and the menace of extremism and terrorism.

He highlighted the multifarious responsibilities being fulfilled by Pakistan Armed Forces, both at the domestic and international fronts.

The high commissioner, appreciating the professional excellence of the armed forces, also highlighted the performance of the Armed Forces in the UN Peacekeeping Missions which made the country and its people proud.

He also lauded their achievements in the production of major defence products.

Zakaria appreciated the constructive role of 1.5 million strong Pakistani Diaspora in the socio-economic development of the UK as well as Pakistan.

However, he noted that given the potential of our Diaspora, much more could be done.

He said the high commission was open for community and emphasized on close liaison between the Mission and the Diaspora, particularly in the areas of their economic engagements with Pakistan.

The high commissioner gave an overview of Pakistan's economy and said that the economic reforms agenda of the government would help ensure ease of doing business in the country.

He informed the community that World Bank in its recent report placed Pakistan 28 notches up in terms of ease of doing business among 190 countries.

He said Pakistan, due to its strategic location, was poised to become the hub of regional economic activities and termed China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as the flagship project to boost economic growth.

Zakaria invited the overseas Pakistanis to get maximum advantage by investing in Pakistan.

The high commissioner updated the community on humanitarian crisis in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and said humanity continues to suffer as the Indian siege of the Occupied Kashmir entered 83rd day.

He called upon the international community to play their role to deliver justice to the Kashmiri victims and end sufferings of the Kashmiri people.

He reiterated Pakistan's diplomatic, moral and political support to the Kashmiris.

On the occasion, the high commissioner appreciated the British Parliamentarians and civil society members who raised their voice and showed concern over the plight of the Kashmiris which, he added, should give assurance to the oppressed Kashmiris and warn the perpetrators of crimes against humanity.

The high commissioner appreciated Muhammad Naeem Abbasi, Chairman OPWC and other office bearers of the Council for putting together the Defence Day event.

MP Muhammad Yasin, MPA Nazir Chohan, Sahibzada Jahangir, PM's Spokesperson on Investment & Trade for U.K. & Europe, famous actor Tauquir Nasir, a large number of Mayors and around 30 Councillors attended the event along with a large number of community members with families.

The other speakers also paid rich tributes to the armed forces and people of Pakistan, for defending Pakistan with ultimate sacrifices of their lives. The Community Leaders committed to extending unconditional support to the government in its efforts towards overcoming challenges and strengthening the economy.

They also highly appreciated the government for according high priority to the overseas Pakistanis and effectiveness of the Prime Minister's Complaint Portal.

They expressed satisfaction over significant progress made in the resolution of overseas Pakistanis' judicial and other issues.