Speakers Pay Rich Tributes To Hazrat Imam (R.A)

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 03:12 PM

The Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed on Thursday in Shikarpur with religious spirit, devotion and respect

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was observed on Thursday in Shikarpur with religious spirit, devotion and respect.

In this connection the Majalis Aza programmes, seminars and conferences were held in the various areas/towns to highlight the sacrifices and the services of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) for islam.

Speakers paid rich tributes to the Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA),and his 72 companions who sacrificed their lives for the holy cause.

Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was the younger grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and the younger son of the Hazat Ali (RA) and Hazrat Fatima (RA). They said Azadari-e-Imam Hussain (RA) preaches courage and bravery and the lesson of sacrifice with spirit of sacrifice.

