Open Menu

Speakers Pay Tribute To Armed Forces

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Speakers pay tribute to armed forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Young Kashmiri children, representing both sides of the divided state of Jammu and Kashmir, gathered in Muzaffarabad to honour the armed forces of Pakistan for their unwavering commitment to defending the nation and supporting the noble cause of the oppressed Kashmiris.

“We honour the historic and courageous role of our armed forces in combating terrorism and safeguarding sovereignty. Their legacy of valour and sacrifices will be remembered and revered by the people of Kashmir and Pakistan for generations to come,” said a resolution adopted by the Sawera Student Assembly (SSA) in a powerful display of patriotism and solidarity.

The event was organized by Sawera Foundation, a not-for-profit organization headed by peace activist Tanveer ul Islam. The foundation has been working for promotion of peace and education among the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) based impoverished Kashmiris.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Zahid Amin, a prominent Muzaffarabad-based political and social leader, M. islam, a Kashmiri refugee leader; Zameer Naz and senior Kashmiri journalist, Tariq Naqash.

The students, on the occasion, highlighted the significance of Defence Day, the sacrifices of the armed forces, and the role of the nation in countering the enemy’s aggression.

The resolution passed on the occasion also honoured the martyrs, describing their bravery as a source of pride and inspiration for a strong, united, and resilient Pakistan.

It expressed the SSA’s commitment to contributing to a prosperous and peaceful Pakistan through education, innovation, and civic engagement.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Resolution Martyrs Shaheed Education Student Young Jammu Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event Refugee Defence Day

Recent Stories

Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today

59 minutes ago
 Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning abou ..

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints

1 hour ago
 Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security ..

Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces

2 hours ago
 Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of ..

Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024

6 hours ago
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore

21 hours ago
 Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today

21 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death ..

PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister

21 hours ago
 Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of ..

Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos

22 hours ago
 Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception t ..

Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan

23 hours ago
 Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan