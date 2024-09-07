Speakers Pay Tribute To Armed Forces
Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2024) Young Kashmiri children, representing both sides of the divided state of Jammu and Kashmir, gathered in Muzaffarabad to honour the armed forces of Pakistan for their unwavering commitment to defending the nation and supporting the noble cause of the oppressed Kashmiris.
“We honour the historic and courageous role of our armed forces in combating terrorism and safeguarding sovereignty. Their legacy of valour and sacrifices will be remembered and revered by the people of Kashmir and Pakistan for generations to come,” said a resolution adopted by the Sawera Student Assembly (SSA) in a powerful display of patriotism and solidarity.
The event was organized by Sawera Foundation, a not-for-profit organization headed by peace activist Tanveer ul Islam. The foundation has been working for promotion of peace and education among the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) based impoverished Kashmiris.
Those who spoke on the occasion included Zahid Amin, a prominent Muzaffarabad-based political and social leader, M. islam, a Kashmiri refugee leader; Zameer Naz and senior Kashmiri journalist, Tariq Naqash.
The students, on the occasion, highlighted the significance of Defence Day, the sacrifices of the armed forces, and the role of the nation in countering the enemy’s aggression.
The resolution passed on the occasion also honoured the martyrs, describing their bravery as a source of pride and inspiration for a strong, united, and resilient Pakistan.
It expressed the SSA’s commitment to contributing to a prosperous and peaceful Pakistan through education, innovation, and civic engagement.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today
Yo Yo Honey Singh shares insights on learning about Islam from Sufi saints
Four suicide bombers killed in Mohmand by security forces
Armed forces, nation determined to foil designs of enemy: COAS
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2024
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner orders consistent inspection of vegetables supply chain2 minutes ago
-
AIOU to commence online exams for Int'l students from Sept. 232 minutes ago
-
Globalization vs. sovereignty: China’s balancing act2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police organize 04 days workshop on road safety2 minutes ago
-
Nation honors Rashid Minhas' supreme sacrifice on PAF Day with reverence & pride2 minutes ago
-
Experts suggests lifestyle changes to control diabetes in Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
People must recognise their real enemy: Azma Bukhari3 minutes ago
-
Kissan Ittehad calls for 'agriculture emergency' amid growing challenges12 minutes ago
-
HEC lifts ban on affiliation & allows Urdu University grant affiliation to colleges in undergraduate ..13 minutes ago
-
14 'criminals' held along with arms22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Air Force Day being observed today59 minutes ago
-
Vehicle lifter gang busted, trailer & 35 million recovered1 hour ago