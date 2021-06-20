Speakers pay tribute to COVID-19 front line heroes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Speakers at an august gathering paid tributes to the selfless and relentless services rendered by the front-line health workers against the deadliest enemy of human beings during current times which is COVID-19.

The ceremony was held at the Rawalpindi Medical College (RMC) to inaugurate the Rawalpindi chapter of Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine on Sunday with Ex-Head of Medicine Department, RMC, Professor Dr. Muhammad Hanif as a chief guest. Vice chancellor and President Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine, Professor Dr. Javed Akram inaugurated the Rawalpindi chapter of Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine and announced that an international conference would be arranged from July 30 to August 01 in the Federal capital.

He emphasized on the importance of evidence-based medicine and said that the conference would bring together international and national medical experts. Speaking on the occasion, General Secretary, Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine, Dr. Somia Iqtadar said, "Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine played a crucial role for patient welfare during the pandemic by introducing services like telemedicine for home bound patients and nationwide Vitamin D campaign for all front-line health workers".

She said the unprecedented challenges faced by the health system impacted the front-line health workers directly during the COVID-19 however their determination to fight this deadly disease was unflinching.

CEO Scotmann Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Ali Ameen paid his gratitude to all the front-line heroes, while General Manager Scotmann Pharmaceuticals, Mr. Suhail Khan briefed about the immunity-driven nationwide Vitamin D campaign, executed by Scotmann Pharmaceuticals in collaboration with PSIM.

Highlighting the role of universities in medical education, Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Umar said that medical education has advanced rapidly in Pakistan over the past few decades.

However role of universities in maintaining the medical standard ensuring quality of education at par with international standards is still a challenge.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Madeeha Nazar discussed the management of diabetes in COVID-19 patients.