Speakers pay tribute to national poet Iqbal at ceremony held at GPS No: 1

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A colorful ceremony was organized here at Govt Primary school No: 1, Dera Ismail Khan in connection with Iqbal Day.

The management organized the event in collaboration with NCHD.

SDEO DI Khan Muhammad Hamayun Khattak, NCHD Director Mehvoob Miankhel, Assistant Director Asma and School Head Teacher Kamran Khan addressed the event by shedding light on life and services of the national poet Allama Iqbal.

They said that Iqbal was not only our national poet but also a thinker and philosopher. They highlighted his presentation of the Two-Nation Theory, which led to the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent.

The speakers emphasized Iqbal's role as a national leader and his significant contribution to the Pakistan Movement.

They also appreciated his poetry, particularly regarding self-respect, dignity, and the concept of 'Shaheen' (a symbol of courage and strength).

The program concluded with the distribution of certificates among students for their excellent performance in speeches, Hamd, Naats, and tableaus.

SDEO Muhammad Hamayun Khattak and other dignitaries praised Head Teacher Kamran Khan and the students of GPS No: 1 for their outstanding participation.

APP/akt