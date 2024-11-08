Speakers Pay Tribute To National Poet Iqbal At Ceremony Held At GPS No: 1
Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2024 | 05:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A colorful ceremony was organized here at Govt Primary school No: 1, Dera Ismail Khan in connection with Iqbal Day.
The management organized the event in collaboration with NCHD.
SDEO DI Khan Muhammad Hamayun Khattak, NCHD Director Mehvoob Miankhel, Assistant Director Asma and School Head Teacher Kamran Khan addressed the event by shedding light on life and services of the national poet Allama Iqbal.
They said that Iqbal was not only our national poet but also a thinker and philosopher. They highlighted his presentation of the Two-Nation Theory, which led to the creation of a separate homeland for Muslims in the subcontinent.
The speakers emphasized Iqbal's role as a national leader and his significant contribution to the Pakistan Movement.
They also appreciated his poetry, particularly regarding self-respect, dignity, and the concept of 'Shaheen' (a symbol of courage and strength).
The program concluded with the distribution of certificates among students for their excellent performance in speeches, Hamd, Naats, and tableaus.
SDEO Muhammad Hamayun Khattak and other dignitaries praised Head Teacher Kamran Khan and the students of GPS No: 1 for their outstanding participation.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dengue alert: 9022 dengue cases reported in twin cities6 minutes ago
-
KSA desires to fulfill market demand with skilled workers of Pakistan: Farooq7 minutes ago
-
Dr Soomro lauds PCP services for people with disabilities7 minutes ago
-
Kundi says Bushra, Gandapur running parallel govts in KP7 minutes ago
-
ATC grants bail to PTI founder in four May-9 riot cases7 minutes ago
-
Two more labs inaugurated for transgender students at school7 minutes ago
-
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakistan9 minutes ago
-
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved16 minutes ago
-
Pirzada orders formation of committee to resolve FGEHA plot disputes17 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates Pakistan Cricket team17 minutes ago
-
Food department's team visits markets to ensure official rates, quality17 minutes ago
-
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine years27 minutes ago