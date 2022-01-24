Speakers pay tributes to popular Sufi poet Sultan Qalandar

Poets and literary persons in a literary seminar here held under the auspices of Pakistan Academy for Letters (PAL) paid tributes to the services of popular Sufi poet Sultan Mahmood Qalandar, said a press release issued here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2022 ) :Poets and literary persons in a literary seminar here held under the auspices of Pakistan academy for Letters (PAL) paid tributes to the services of popular Sufi poet Sultan Mahmood Qalandar, said a press release issued here on Monday.

The seminar was held in Government Primary school, Badhber with Ibrahim Roman was chief guest while Yousaf Ali Dilsoz was guest of honor. The performances of the secretary were performed by Rahatullah Taban.

In their speeches, Arshad Iqbal Advocate, Sikandar Khan Sikandar, Baran Malang, Shah Mahmood Ghaznavi, Shahab Banosi, Liaquat Ali Hasrat, Mohammad Ali Sabir and Murad Ali Murad spoke in detailed on life and literary services of Sultan Mahmood Qalandar.

They said that Sultan Mohammad Qalandar was a multi-talented poet, who through his poetry has highlighted all aspects of life that could be utilized by the young generation in a better manner.

They said that the simplicity and flow of the poetry of Sultan Mahmood Qalandar was appreciate-able, due to which he is highly popular in both literary circles and general public as well.