UrduPoint.com

Speakers Pay Tributes To Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 27, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Speakers pay tributes to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Speakers on Tuesday paid glowing tribute to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed by highlighting her political struggle and services rendered for the country and vowed to accomplish her mission.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held a seminar on the 15th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed here in Peshawar Press Club.

The speakers included People's Doctors Forum President Dr Nisar Khan, PPP Provincial Senior Vice President Syed Ayub and others. A large number of PPP activists and workers also attended the seminar. They chanted party slogans and paid tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, party activists and workers.

Speakers remembered Benazir's role in developing missile technology and her political struggle and services for the cause of democracy.

The participants said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto sacrificed her life for strengthening democracy. Her name will be written in golden words in the history of the country, they added.

The martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto has created a leadership vacuum in the entire country, they added.

The speakers highlighted that the role of PPP is not traditional and it has adopted a revolutionary manifesto to empower the people.

They emphasized the adoption of the mission of Benzir Bhutto Shaheed and added that it needed to be spread in the whole society.

Meanwhile, a similar ceremony was also organized in Bara Press Club in the tribal district of Khyber.

Local leaders of PPP including Haji Walayat Khan Afridi, Atta Muhammad Shinwari, Shah Rehman Shinwari, Haji Abdul Hanan Afridi, Qaisar Afridi besides a large number of the party workers participated.

Related Topics

Peshawar Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Technology Martyrs Shaheed Democracy Pakistan Peoples Party Gold Afridi Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler chairs Fujairah Development Committ ..

Fujairah Ruler chairs Fujairah Development Committee meeting, directs completion ..

27 minutes ago
 Crown Prince of Sharjah chairs Sharjah Executive C ..

Crown Prince of Sharjah chairs Sharjah Executive Council meeting

27 minutes ago
 Zimbabwe Business Council established in Dubai to ..

Zimbabwe Business Council established in Dubai to boost trade volume and busines ..

27 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Jordanian Crown Prin ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Jordanian Crown Prince witness joint military exer ..

27 minutes ago
 DXB expected to welcome around 2 million passenger ..

DXB expected to welcome around 2 million passengers over holiday season

27 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Jordanian Crown ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Jordanian Crown Prince

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.