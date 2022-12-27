Speakers pay tributes to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Speakers on Tuesday paid glowing tribute to former prime minister Benazir Bhutto Shaheed by highlighting her political struggle and services rendered for the country and vowed to accomplish her mission.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held a seminar on the 15th death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed here in Peshawar Press Club.

The speakers included People's Doctors Forum President Dr Nisar Khan, PPP Provincial Senior Vice President Syed Ayub and others. A large number of PPP activists and workers also attended the seminar. They chanted party slogans and paid tribute to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, party activists and workers.

Speakers remembered Benazir's role in developing missile technology and her political struggle and services for the cause of democracy.

The participants said Shaheed Benazir Bhutto sacrificed her life for strengthening democracy. Her name will be written in golden words in the history of the country, they added.

The martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto has created a leadership vacuum in the entire country, they added.

The speakers highlighted that the role of PPP is not traditional and it has adopted a revolutionary manifesto to empower the people.

They emphasized the adoption of the mission of Benzir Bhutto Shaheed and added that it needed to be spread in the whole society.

Meanwhile, a similar ceremony was also organized in Bara Press Club in the tribal district of Khyber.

Local leaders of PPP including Haji Walayat Khan Afridi, Atta Muhammad Shinwari, Shah Rehman Shinwari, Haji Abdul Hanan Afridi, Qaisar Afridi besides a large number of the party workers participated.