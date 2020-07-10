Speakers pay tributes to sufi saint Bedil

Marking the 148th anniversary of the renowned Sindhi Sufi poet Faqir Qadir Bakhsh Bedil at a two-day online global conference, writers, intellectuals and poets paid rich tributes to the poet on Thursday evening

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Marking the 148th anniversary of the renowned Sindhi Sufi poet Faqir Qadir Bakhsh Bedil at a two-day online global conference, writers, intellectuals and poets paid rich tributes to the poet on Thursday evening.

They maintained that the poet had a profound influence on Sufism with command over several languages. The event was part of a series of webinar discussions during the coronavirus pandemic organised by civil society activist Ramesh Raja and Manzoor Ujjan.

Bedil is a significant name in the classical poetry of Sindh and more than two dozen books are credited to his name on poetry, religion and history in five languages � urdu, Sindhi, Arabic, Persian and Saraiki. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Bedil's annual Urs in Rohri, Sukker, on 14,15 and 16 Zilqad could not be held this year.

Speakers at the conference said Bedil was a fearless public poet and preacher of co-existence and unity. Raja, who moderated the session, said the two-day online tribute to Bedil was actually for the awareness of the young generation connected to the internet. "Bedil's ideology of equality and tolerance is an old identity of Sindh which needs to be maintained and popularised".

Rukhsana Ali, Dr Khushal, Danish Parmar, Dr Zeeshan, Manzoor Sethar, Dodo Khatian and other writers and civil society activists also participated in the discussion and paid tributes to Bedil by presenting their papers and poetry on him.