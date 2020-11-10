UrduPoint.com
Speakers Plead For Establishing 'Junagadh Desk' To Follow Case At International Fora

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:13 PM

Speakers plead for establishing 'Junagadh desk' to follow case at international fora

'Junagadh desk' should be established along with Kashmir to promote the case on international fora, speakers said at a seminar organized by MUSLIM Institute to commemorate 'Junagadh Black Day"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ):'Junagadh desk' should be established along with Kashmir to promote the case on international fora, speakers said at a seminar organized by MUSLIM Institute to commemorate 'Junagadh Black Day".

The speakers said Junagadh house should be established in the Federal Capital. They highlighted that instrument of accession executed between Quaid-e-Azam and Nawab of Junagadh were valid till date.

" We will remain indebted to our Quaid unless and until we fulfil his most cherished dream of accession of Junagadh with Pakistan," they added.

The speakers demanded the promotion of research activities on Junagadh in the educational institutions aimed at propagating the issue in a more befitting manner.

It will help a great deal in disseminating the issue in accordance with the emerging global trends.

Junagadh State was a welfare state before Indian Occupation and its community enjoyed a very cordial relationship with Nawab of Junagadh as Nawab sahib has always been seeking the betterment of Junagadh community through every possible means. It is the sole reason that Junagadh community loves and stand shoulder to shoulder with Nawab of Junagadh till date.

The speakers included Nawab of Junagadh Nawab Jahangir Khanji, President Azad Jammu & Kashmir Sardar Masood Khan, Chairman MUSLIM Institute Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed Ali, Federal Minister SAFRON Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan, Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi, Dr. Maria Sultan and Prof. Dr. Ejaz Akram.

The speakers highlighted that accession of Junagadh with Pakistan was the most cherished dream envisioned by the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at the time of partition.

Today, it should be our first and foremost duty to realise that dream. Nawab of Junagadh Nawab Muhammad Mahabat Khanji opted to accede to Pakistan directly in accordance with the ideology of Pakistan.

However, Junagadh is our lawful right and alive nations never revert back from their legal integral rights. However, we will continue our struggle by mobilizing all our legal, political and diplomatic efforts. When international community cannot resolve the outstanding issues, states have to stand for their rights like Azerbaijan has stood on the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The speakers further observed that we should present a simultaneous and perpetual struggle while pursuing the cases of Junagadh and Kashmir at all international forums. These two cases speak clear of the expansionist designs of India in the region. November 9 is the day on which Indian forces illegally occupied Junagadh State in a sheer violation of all the cannons of International Law. The government of Pakistan should commemorate this day at government level with full zeal and zest so that the issue can be disseminated to the grass root level in a more befitting manner. We should especially activate our Youth in this regard which will help a great deal in exposing Indian heinous designs.

They further highlighted that the way Prime Minister of Pakistan is pursuing the case of Kashmir, Junagadh issue needs same spirit and concentration.

